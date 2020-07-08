Arts As Healing Foundation Hosts First Public Art Classes

Press Releases Arts As Healing Foundation Press Release

Six-week interactive Zoom course to benefit nonprofit's programs and services.

St. Louis, MO, July 08, 2020 --



“Fundamentals of Drawing” is a hands-on artistic experience that will feature instructional demonstrations and one-on-one guidance for each participant’s full color creation. AAH’s Executive Director Vicki Friedman will teach the Zoom classes along with assistance from artist volunteers. Friedman, a trained artist and two-time cancer survivor, brings her extensive skill set to the course which is designed for both beginners and those with drawing experience.



“People with cancer and other chronic conditions take our classes to reduce stress brought on by their illness. It helps them escape and forget about their health while they get lost in creating,” said AAH’s Executive Director Vicki Friedman. “This is the first time in our organization’s history that we have classes for the general public. We do this to help support our organization and to help those in the community lower their feelings of stress and anxiety during these challenging times.”



Founded in 2013, Arts As Healing Foundation conducts classes at area hospitals including Siteman Cancer Centers, Missouri Baptist Cancer Center, and Mercy Hospital at South County. The nonprofit hosts weekly studio classes at its permanent headquarters located at 11804 Borman Dr., visits hospitals to provide chairside art instruction for patients receiving treatments, and holds collaborative events with other nonprofits.



Vicki Friedman

314-370-3700



www.artsashealing.org



