APFED Will Host Virtual Patient Education Conference on Eosinophil-Associated Diseases, July 9-11, 2020

EOS Connection 2020 offers the latest in science and research on eosinophil-associated diseases, practical management strategies, and an opportunity to connect with others.

EOS Connection 2020 will leverage state-of-the-art virtual meeting technology to provide a full conference experience, bringing together patients, caregivers, families, advocates, healthcare providers, researchers, and education partners to learn and network in an online environment.



Eosinophil-associated diseases are chronic inflammatory conditions characterized by elevated levels of eosinophils (a type of white blood cell) in one or more specific areas of the body. The higher-than-normal number of eosinophils cause inflammation and damage to tissues and organs. These chronic diseases require lifelong treatment and symptoms may be debilitating.



The EOS Connection 2020 virtual conference hall will be open on July 9, 10, and 11 from 11:30 A.M. to 3:45 P.M. Eastern Time. Presentations from expert speakers will include diagnostic and treatment advances in eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease (EGID), dietary management, and coping, as well as presentations on other rare eosinophil-associated diseases, such as eosinophilic fasciitis, and episodic angioedema with eosinophilia. Attendees have opportunities to participate in live Q&A.



APFED’s conference this year will break new ground in online education and engagement for the eosinophil-associated disease community. Closely replicating a physical event, the program will enable attendees to attend talks in the theater, participate in live Q&A, connect in the Networking Lounge, explore presentations in the poster hall, and engage with partners and collaborators in the exhibit hall where additional resources may be found at the booths.



“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are replacing our live in-person event and are embracing the opportunity to offer a virtual education experience in a fresh and innovative way,” said APFED’s Executive Director Mary Jo Strobel. “We are grateful for the time, effort, and flexibility of the presenters and our partners, and to our collaborators at the University of California San Diego and the Consortium of Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease Researchers, as well as the many investigators who will be presenting their work at EOS Connection 2020. We look forward to welcoming our community members to our online event.”



Complimentary admission to EOS Connection 2020 is offered to all APFED members, including its free subscribers and new joiners.



EOS Connection 2020 is made possible thanks to the generous support of APFED’s Education Partners, including Presenting Partner EleCare®; Platinum Partners AstraZeneca, Sanofi Genzyme, and Regeneron; and Gold Partners Adare Pharmaceuticals, Allakos, Bristol Myers Squibb™, GlaxoSmithKline, Neocate®, and Takeda.



To register for EOS Connection 2020, please visit: apfed.org/eosconnection2020.



About the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)

Mary Jo Strobel

(713) 493-7749



www.apfed.org



