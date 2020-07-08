London Mumpreneur Launches World's First Kids' Plate with Built-in Track

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Munchy Play Press Release

A mum from London has launched a "game-changing" kids plate, which brings kids to the table and helps keep them there. It overcomes the age-old problem of the challenges of mealtimes with a young child. The plate is compatible with toy trains, toy cars and teddies, making mealtimes fun.

London, United Kingdom, July 08, 2020 --(



Made by a mum, plates invite little ones to the table and makes mealtimes enjoyable... for everyone. There are three fun designs, including; a train-themed Choo-Choo plate, racetrack Vroom-Vroom plate, and a picnic inspired Tea Party plate.



Made in Britain, the exclusive collection is now available on Amazon, and munchyplay.com retailing at £14.50.



Sophia Procter, founder and CEO of Munchy Play®, said; “As any parent knows, dining with a little one can be a challenge. This was an all-too-familiar scene at my house, except when my son had his favourite toys with him. One day I experimented with a make-shift track around his plate, and that’s where it all began!



“Taking a prototype to the streets of London, I was overwhelmed by the feedback from parents. Inspired by this, I set out to create a tableware range that would excite kids about dining. After all, the best way to get kids to the dinner table and keep them there, is to make it an enjoyable place to be.



“Now more than ever, with families in lockdown trying to juggle work and family life, I hope our plates bring some light relief.”



The start-up received mentorship from Newable, part of Enterprise Europe Network. Liam Hickey, Innovation Advisor at Newable, said: “SMEs are the beating heart of British business, helping to drive innovation with forward-thinking solutions. Munchy Play is one such start-up that we’ve been proud to support with guidance along the way. Now more than ever, it’s important to get behind great British design and manufacturing, and champion start-ups like this.”



With young diners in mind, Munchy Play® plates are suitable for children aged six months upward. There’s high-sides for self-feeding, a non-slip base, and a built-in track compatible with leading toy trains, cars and figurines.



Made from polypropylene, plates are easy-to-clean, dishwasher safe, and CE certified. They are also free of BPA, PVC, and melamine.



Universally designed for girls and boys, with exclusive illustrations from award-winning artist Lydia Leith, there’s three plates in the collection.



Little ones can whizz trains around meals on a journey to platform yum, with the Munchy Play® Choo-Choo plate. Dazzling in "custard yellow" expect many return trips.



Take dining up a gear with the Munchy Play® Vroom-Vroom plate in "Ice Blue." Zoom vehicles around the racetrack and past the chequered flag, before stopping to refuel.



Inviting hungry bears to the table, the Munchy Play® Tea Party plate comes in "marshmallow white." Enjoy tea for two, three, or more, with place settings on a picnic table.



To stay up to date with the latest news and product launches, please visit: munchyplay.com and follow @munchyplay on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.



Tweet-size copy for social media: London start-up @munchyplay launches the first-ever children’s plate with a built-in track.



Sophia Procter

02077090999



www.munchyplay.com

Please go to www.munchyplay.com/contact



