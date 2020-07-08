GPHCC Receives Generous Grant from Customers Bank to Fund Small Business Development Programming

Press Releases Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber... Press Release

Follow GPHCC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to stay tuned for updates as they are brought to their Coronavirus (COVID-19) hub on www.philahispanicchamber.org. They may also be reached at info@philahispanicchamber.org. Philadelphia, PA, July 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) has been awarded a $30,000 grant by Customers Bank to support the growth and development of Latino-Owned businesses through Accelerate Latinx, a 7-month, intensive business management program for Hispanic entrepreneurs. Customers Bank has been a constant partner to GPHCC, and their support ensures that the Chamber’s small business development programs continue operating and helping Latino-Owned Businesses (LOBs) rebound from the disproportionate effects of the economic downturn as a result of the pandemic.Customers Bank understands that the scaling up of local businesses is essential to community development and revitalization, especially in low- to moderate-income communities. The bank provides affordable commercial financing as a support to those businesses. Additionally, Customers Bank has made a substantial commitment to be a leader in the SBA’s lending programs including the Payroll Protection Program to support small businesses with reasonable terms and conditions.“Customers Bank has been an important partner for GPHCC by supporting our programs over the years. This support helps GPHCC focus on delivering actionable education and resources to our members and the Latino business community,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of GPHCC. “We gratefully accept this grant and look forward to expanding Customers’ Bank’s increased involvement in our work.”“We are proud to provide this grant for GPHCC’s small business development programs, and recognize the participants of Accelerate Latinx, who are applying the principles they learned to overcome this economic crisis,” said Miguel Alban, Senior Vice President, Director of Multicultural Banking. “The grant demonstrates our commitment to support the GPHCC and the Latino business community.”Most recently, GPHCC launched the Recalibrate + Retool + Restart (R+) to help Latino-owned businesses recover, positioning them for the successful reintegration to the economy under the "new normal." Customers Bank will be one of the sources of capital for LOBs needing financial assistance to achieve their recovery as the economy reopens.Follow GPHCC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to stay tuned for updates as they are brought to their Coronavirus (COVID-19) hub on www.philahispanicchamber.org. They may also be reached at info@philahispanicchamber.org. Contact Information Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

