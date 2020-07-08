Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Healiant Training Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Healiant Training Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Healiant Training Solutions Partners with HARTMANN USA to Provide Advanced Wound Care Certification for Commercial Team

Medical Device Leader Makes Commitment to Provide Best-in-Class Services in the Wound Care Space by Certifying Entire Commercial Team.

Tampa, FL, July 08, 2020 --(



This training will provide deep insights for HARTMANN USA’s commercial representatives to understand and offer credible guidance to clinicians who serve the wound care community.



“We are so excited to help understand the clinical needs and challenges of our customers through Healiant’s clinically validated AWPS educational program,” states Todd DeVee, Vice President of Sales at HARTMANN USA. “We’ve been able to customize our journey by selecting modules and series that fill gaps in our team’s knowledge base. Additionally, we felt that it was important to benchmark our team using Healiant’s assessment tools before and throughout the life of our partnership with Healiant, so we can measure and quantify the benefits of the program.”



Healiant Training Solutions staffs a team of tenured wound care practitioners and experts to create and maintain their training content which ensures their partners stay abreast of the latest information available. This program will result in a full spectrum of benefits that will enable HARTMANN USA representatives to provide enhanced guidance for health care administration. This will arm the commercial team with credible knowledge around wound care.



To learn more about the Healiant Advanced Wound Product Specialist program, visit www.healianttraining.com/awps or contact 813.248.1482.



About Healiant:

Founded in 2018 by a team of professionals who’ve been deeply focused on serving the wound care industry for a combined 50+ years, our portfolio of companies are all united around our mission of connecting and delivering objective, evidence-based and product agnostic resources that deliver the very best outcomes for you at the bedside. We are nationally recognized as a CE and CME provider for clinicians and physicians all over the country.



To learn more about the HARTMANN USA products and services, visit www.hartamnnusa.com or contact 800.243.2294.



About HARTMANN USA: As a leading manufacturer of high-performance products in the areas of advanced and traditional wound management, incontinence management and sports medicine, HARTMANN USA is committed to partnering with healthcare professionals across the continuum of care to go further for health. The HARTMANN GROUP has been developing and implementing novel product solutions to promote healing, increase efficiencies and improve quality of life for over 200 years. Tampa, FL, July 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Healiant Training Solutions announces its partnership with Medical Device leader HARTMANN USA, a subsidiary of HARTMANN GROUP. This strategic partnership underscores HARTMANN USA’s commitment as a leader in the wound care space. The entire commercial staff has enrolled in Healiant Training Solutions’ new Advanced Wound Product Specialist program.This training will provide deep insights for HARTMANN USA’s commercial representatives to understand and offer credible guidance to clinicians who serve the wound care community.“We are so excited to help understand the clinical needs and challenges of our customers through Healiant’s clinically validated AWPS educational program,” states Todd DeVee, Vice President of Sales at HARTMANN USA. “We’ve been able to customize our journey by selecting modules and series that fill gaps in our team’s knowledge base. Additionally, we felt that it was important to benchmark our team using Healiant’s assessment tools before and throughout the life of our partnership with Healiant, so we can measure and quantify the benefits of the program.”Healiant Training Solutions staffs a team of tenured wound care practitioners and experts to create and maintain their training content which ensures their partners stay abreast of the latest information available. This program will result in a full spectrum of benefits that will enable HARTMANN USA representatives to provide enhanced guidance for health care administration. This will arm the commercial team with credible knowledge around wound care.To learn more about the Healiant Advanced Wound Product Specialist program, visit www.healianttraining.com/awps or contact 813.248.1482.About Healiant:Founded in 2018 by a team of professionals who’ve been deeply focused on serving the wound care industry for a combined 50+ years, our portfolio of companies are all united around our mission of connecting and delivering objective, evidence-based and product agnostic resources that deliver the very best outcomes for you at the bedside. We are nationally recognized as a CE and CME provider for clinicians and physicians all over the country.To learn more about the HARTMANN USA products and services, visit www.hartamnnusa.com or contact 800.243.2294.About HARTMANN USA: As a leading manufacturer of high-performance products in the areas of advanced and traditional wound management, incontinence management and sports medicine, HARTMANN USA is committed to partnering with healthcare professionals across the continuum of care to go further for health. The HARTMANN GROUP has been developing and implementing novel product solutions to promote healing, increase efficiencies and improve quality of life for over 200 years. Contact Information Healiant Training Solutions

Joshua Heuchan

(813) 248-1482



https://healianttraining.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Healiant Training Solutions Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend