smarTrike Donates Over 500 Tricycles to Children Living in Poverty

smarTrike has made their largest donation ever by sending over 500 children’s tricycles to be distributed to Baby2Baby’s network of families in need.

smarTrike will continue their efforts and dedicate time, energy, and funds to children and families around the world who face the same or similar challenges. “This isn’t the last time we will make this type of contribution. The entire smarTrike family is committed to ensuring we continue to improve the lives of those who need it most.” Los Angeles, CA, July 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Financial struggles. A need for basic necessities. Lack of toys.These are all things that children and families face living in poverty, all exponentially impacted during the COVID-19 crisis the world is facing. This is why the smarTrike family has partnered with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. Through this partnership, it was their goal to contribute toys to these families as the world tries to navigate this new reality.In response, smarTrike has sent over 500 children’s tricycles to be distributed to Baby2Baby’s network of families in need.“Toys play a fundamental role in childhood, and no child should go without the opportunity to learn and grow alongside smarTrike’s beloved products,” says Yoram Baron, owner and founder of smarTrike. “It is our duty as a global, family-owned business to dedicate ourselves to improving, in any way we are able, the lives of children who need it most. This is a proud moment for the entire smarTrike family.”smarTrike will continue their efforts and dedicate time, energy, and funds to children and families around the world who face the same or similar challenges. “This isn’t the last time we will make this type of contribution. The entire smarTrike family is committed to ensuring we continue to improve the lives of those who need it most.” Contact Information smarTrike

Maia Baram

+972586568633



https://www.smartrike.com/



