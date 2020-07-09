Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Solo Female Travelers Press Release

Receive press releases from Solo Female Travelers: By Email RSS Feeds: The World’s First Community of Solo Female Travelers Turns 5, Gives Away Fabulous Travel Prizes

Singapore, Singapore, July 09, 2020 --(



In celebration, co-founders Mar Pages of Once in a Lifetime Journey and Meg Jerrard of Mapping Megan are partnering with their favorite brands to give away more than $10,000 in travel experiences and prizes.



Having grown to more than 63,000 members since foundation, the Facebook group is a diverse community with members from over 100 different countries to unite; it is a supportive and encouraging space where women from all walks of life can come for education, inspiration to take their first trip, travel advice, safety tips, and to connect with other fearless travelers.



As part of the 5th year celebration, there are 15 incredible travel and lifestyle prizes to be won, with new winners drawn every 5 days from July 5 - 30, 2020.



From courses which empower women to succeed online, to 5 star hotel stays, yoga retreats, cash vouchers, and a week long trip to the Greek Islands, the giveaway celebrates women who travel solo.



"This is our way of saying Thank you to the incredible women who have helped to build such a vibrant community," said co-founder Meg Jerrard.



"At a time when there’s been so much disruption to the travel industry, we saw this milestone as an opportunity to bring back some of the excitement of planning a trip, be it for this year or for 2021, and also to support the travel brands we love."



Women-owned and focused, boutique tour company Shefari has provided the top prize, a week-long Greek Getaway valued at $3,500 that will take the winner to the Cycladic Islands starting in Athens and continuing to Tinos, Mykonos, and Santorini.



To bring back some needed "self-care" after months of social distancing, BookYogaRetreats has partnered with Fivelements Retreat in Bali to provide a 4-day luxurious wellness and yoga retreat, including private villa accommodation, yoga sessions, healing massages, and gourmet meals in a package worth $1,266 USD.



For those looking for flexibility, Kayak will award $1,000 in cash prizes for winners to book their dream vacation, or to treat themselves.



Co-Founder Mar Pages said, "Our partners have been incredibly generous and supportive of the female travel movement. We are looking forward to seeing the winners post photos from Bali, Santorini, Hobart, Singapore, Sydney, and more."



For a full list of partners, prizes and to enter the giveaway, visit https://www.solofemaletravelers.club/5-year-giveaway/ between July 5 - 30, 2020.



Profile of the founders and high-res images can be found here https://bit.ly/SFTPressRelease



About Solo Female Travelers



Solo Female Travelers is a global community of over 63,000 women who love to travel solo. Founded in 2015, and led by experienced online publishers Mar Pages and Megan Jerrard, it was the world’s first community of its kind, and today remains one of the largest and most dynamic Facebook Groups for solo female travelers.



The community is a trusted travel resource with a global footprint and members in over 100 different countries. Despite a huge cross section of age, heritage and travel experience, the community thrives on a diverse range of world views, and offers a supportive and empowering space where women from all walks of life come together for inspiration, travel advice, safety tips and to share stories and experiences.



Solo Female Travelers is a place to connect with other fearless females. The group does not shy away from discussing controversial and current issues in the travel space respectfully for the education and enrichment of its members.



The website, www.solofemaletravelers.club, is a hub for popular group resources, information on female only tours, travel planning tips, news on community events and webinars. Solo Female Travelers is a pioneering platform committed to empowering womxn through travel on an international scale.



Media Contact:



Mar Pages / Megan Jerrard

Co-Founders

community@solofemaletravelers.club



Related links:



https://www.solofemaletravelers.club/5-year-giveaway/



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MDkpP_wfsI&t=936s



https://www.facebook.com/groups/solofemaletravelers/



https://www.solofemaletravelers.club/ Singapore, Singapore, July 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Founded to empower women from all over the world to travel solo, Solo Female Travelers was one of the first global communities of its kind, and on July 17, 2020 it turns 5.In celebration, co-founders Mar Pages of Once in a Lifetime Journey and Meg Jerrard of Mapping Megan are partnering with their favorite brands to give away more than $10,000 in travel experiences and prizes.Having grown to more than 63,000 members since foundation, the Facebook group is a diverse community with members from over 100 different countries to unite; it is a supportive and encouraging space where women from all walks of life can come for education, inspiration to take their first trip, travel advice, safety tips, and to connect with other fearless travelers.As part of the 5th year celebration, there are 15 incredible travel and lifestyle prizes to be won, with new winners drawn every 5 days from July 5 - 30, 2020.From courses which empower women to succeed online, to 5 star hotel stays, yoga retreats, cash vouchers, and a week long trip to the Greek Islands, the giveaway celebrates women who travel solo."This is our way of saying Thank you to the incredible women who have helped to build such a vibrant community," said co-founder Meg Jerrard."At a time when there’s been so much disruption to the travel industry, we saw this milestone as an opportunity to bring back some of the excitement of planning a trip, be it for this year or for 2021, and also to support the travel brands we love."Women-owned and focused, boutique tour company Shefari has provided the top prize, a week-long Greek Getaway valued at $3,500 that will take the winner to the Cycladic Islands starting in Athens and continuing to Tinos, Mykonos, and Santorini.To bring back some needed "self-care" after months of social distancing, BookYogaRetreats has partnered with Fivelements Retreat in Bali to provide a 4-day luxurious wellness and yoga retreat, including private villa accommodation, yoga sessions, healing massages, and gourmet meals in a package worth $1,266 USD.For those looking for flexibility, Kayak will award $1,000 in cash prizes for winners to book their dream vacation, or to treat themselves.Co-Founder Mar Pages said, "Our partners have been incredibly generous and supportive of the female travel movement. We are looking forward to seeing the winners post photos from Bali, Santorini, Hobart, Singapore, Sydney, and more."For a full list of partners, prizes and to enter the giveaway, visit https://www.solofemaletravelers.club/5-year-giveaway/ between July 5 - 30, 2020.Profile of the founders and high-res images can be found here https://bit.ly/SFTPressReleaseAbout Solo Female TravelersSolo Female Travelers is a global community of over 63,000 women who love to travel solo. Founded in 2015, and led by experienced online publishers Mar Pages and Megan Jerrard, it was the world’s first community of its kind, and today remains one of the largest and most dynamic Facebook Groups for solo female travelers.The community is a trusted travel resource with a global footprint and members in over 100 different countries. Despite a huge cross section of age, heritage and travel experience, the community thrives on a diverse range of world views, and offers a supportive and empowering space where women from all walks of life come together for inspiration, travel advice, safety tips and to share stories and experiences.Solo Female Travelers is a place to connect with other fearless females. The group does not shy away from discussing controversial and current issues in the travel space respectfully for the education and enrichment of its members.The website, www.solofemaletravelers.club, is a hub for popular group resources, information on female only tours, travel planning tips, news on community events and webinars. Solo Female Travelers is a pioneering platform committed to empowering womxn through travel on an international scale.Media Contact:Mar Pages / Megan JerrardCo-Founderscommunity@solofemaletravelers.clubRelated links:https://www.solofemaletravelers.club/5-year-giveaway/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MDkpP_wfsI&t=936shttps://www.facebook.com/groups/solofemaletravelers/https://www.solofemaletravelers.club/ Contact Information One28 Pte. Ltd.

Mar Pages

+6597722753



https://www.solofemaletravelers.club



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Solo Female Travelers Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend