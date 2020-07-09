Celestial Adds Idera, Inc.’s FusionCharts to Its Global Systems Integration Lineup

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Celestial Systems Inc. Press Release

About Celestial Systems

Celestial Systems has been synonymous with Enterprise Software development since 2001. Our goal is to deliver mission critical enterprise apps to customers globally. Coming from a long lineage of JavaScript frameworks, Celestial has deep expertise in several Frontend & Backend JavaScript technologies. By leveraging our 200+ in house developers worldwide, our mantra is to deliver high level enterprise quality in an extremely cost efficient manner.



About FusionCharts

Whether you’re building dashboards for desktop or mobile, with simple or complex data, FusionCharts has you covered. Since 2002, FusionCharts has been downloaded more than 1.4 million times by 750,000+ JavaScript developers worldwide. Helping the world communicate and understand data effectively is our mission.



About SkillNet

SkillNet works with companies to implement a unique system that uses 360 Skill Assessments to identify and develop your top performing employees. We help firms increase employee performance and engagement while tracking talent to help effectively build successful teams. Burnaby, Canada, July 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FusionCharts, an Idera, Inc. company, and Celestial Systems today announce a global partnership to ensure customers have access to enterprise-class, full-stack systems integrations for customized and supported FusionCharts deployments.FusionCharts empowers developers to build user-friendly, visually appealing dashboards for web and mobile projects. The company’s products include FusionCharts Suite XT, FusionTime and FusionExport charting libraries that offer 100+ interactive charts and 2,000+ data-driven maps, furthering Idera’s ongoing investments in JavaScript developer productivity.“The visualization of mission-critical data plays a critical role in today’s enterprise applications. FusionCharts allows developers to easily convert data into engaging visualizations that are key to effective and fast-paced decision making for the business," said Kegan Blumenthal, General Manager of Idera’s JavaScript brands. "FusionCharts expands Idera’s JavaScript developer reach and further solidifies our position as the go-to source for JS components.”Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Celestial Systems has 200+ deeply experienced software engineers and is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions and integration services to its global clients.“In today’s highly competitive business environment, software capability and the development of visual business applications continue to be driving factors in a company’s success - essentially, all companies need to become software companies,” said Sanjay Raina, Founder and CEO of Celestial Systems. “By becoming a certified FusionCharts partner, we are investing in our Idera relationship, but more importantly, investing in the customer to translate the power of FusionCharts into effective, responsive, easy to use business applications.”Using FusionCharts JavaScript charting software and Celestial’s expert React JavaScript services, joint customer SkillNet Technologies successfully expanded their capabilities for a large insurance company by helping them better visualize skills and benchmark staff and managers.“SkillNet helps organizations conduct Skill assessments to build a talent inventory, the first step to upskilling programs -a significant problem in many global companies,” said Mike Kritzman, SkillNet Founder and CEO. "The FusionCharts-Celestial partnership helps us better visualize the skill data so we can target upskilling programs with personalized employee development programs for our customers."About Celestial SystemsCelestial Systems has been synonymous with Enterprise Software development since 2001. Our goal is to deliver mission critical enterprise apps to customers globally. Coming from a long lineage of JavaScript frameworks, Celestial has deep expertise in several Frontend & Backend JavaScript technologies. By leveraging our 200+ in house developers worldwide, our mantra is to deliver high level enterprise quality in an extremely cost efficient manner.About FusionChartsWhether you’re building dashboards for desktop or mobile, with simple or complex data, FusionCharts has you covered. Since 2002, FusionCharts has been downloaded more than 1.4 million times by 750,000+ JavaScript developers worldwide. Helping the world communicate and understand data effectively is our mission.About SkillNetSkillNet works with companies to implement a unique system that uses 360 Skill Assessments to identify and develop your top performing employees. We help firms increase employee performance and engagement while tracking talent to help effectively build successful teams. Contact Information Celestial Systems Inc.

Rahul Raina

+1-604-779-1465



https://celestialsys.com/

rraina@celestialsys.com



