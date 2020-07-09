Locus Agricultural Solutions® Becomes Newest Innovator Member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locus Agricultural Solutions Press Release

Solon, OH, July 09, 2020 --(



Locus AG has received global recognition for its ability to help the agriculture industry make an immediate impact in the fight against climate change. Its award-winning, non-GMO and organic-certified microbial soil technology allows farmers to sequester record amounts of carbon into the soil, reduce soil greenhouse gas emissions, minimize chemical use and grow more food with less land and water.



“Locus AG brings expertise to WBCSD on innovative soil carbon methods in agriculture and their impact on climate change, along with exemplifying business models for nature-based solutions,” said Peter Bakker, President and CEO of the WBCSD. “Their experience developing technologies to help solve pain points threatening livelihoods and communities is second to none. We look forward to working with Locus AG, as a leader in their field, to help advance our shared goals and represent the leading voice of business for sustainability.”



As a certified B Corp™, sustainability is a central part of Locus AG’s business and product development goals. Its development pipeline includes products that can substantially reduce nutrient input, bio-protection products that reduce dependency on synthetic pesticides, as well as others focused on improving water-use efficiency and reducing soil salinity.



“The world desperately needs new innovations that can make a substantial impact on global sustainability challenges, but in order to embrace a green technology it must be cost-effective with proven results”, said Grant Aldridge, CEO of Locus AG. “WBCSD and its strong network of member companies have a common objective to enable a successful transition to a sustainable and efficient future, and we can help address this by providing farmers with environmentally friendly solutions that also provide unmatched financial benefits.”



WBCSD represents a unique network where members learn from other leading companies, interact with strong partners and gain access to a one-stop shop for sustainability tools and expertise. As the newest innovator member, Locus AG will join engagements at the highest level, demonstrating leadership in international negotiations and processes around the SDGs agenda.



For more information on WBCSD, visit WBCSD.org. To learn more about Locus AG and its soil technology, visit LocusAG.com.



About WBCSD

The World Business council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) is a global, CEO-led organization of over 200 leading businesses working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world. We help make our member companies more successful and sustainable by focusing on the maximum positive impact for shareholders, the environment and societies.



Our member companies come from all business sectors and all major economies, representing a combined revenue of more than USD $8.5 trillion and 19 million employees. Our global network of almost 70 national business councils gives our members unparalleled reach across the globe. Since 1995, WBCSD has been uniquely positioned to work with member companies along and across value chains to deliver impactful business solutions to the most challenging sustainability issues.



Together, we are the leading voice of business for sustainability: united by our vision of a world where more than 9 billion people are all living well and within the boundaries of our planet, by 2050.



About Locus Agricultural Solutions®

