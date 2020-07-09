Christina O’Brien Appointed to The Florida Bar Family Law Rules Committee



The Family Law Rules Committee is comprised of lawyers, judiciary, state senators, state representatives and the governor in an effort to “enhance the procedural and substantive laws governing Florida’s family law matters.”





The Family Law Rules Committee is comprised of lawyers, judiciary, state senators, state representatives and the governor in an effort to “enhance the procedural and substantive laws governing Florida’s family law matters” and “ensure that Florida’s families have open and meaningful access to and obtain appropriate relief from our state court system.” Fla. R. Jud. Admin. 2.140.



O’Brien concentrates her family law practice in matters of divorce and dissolution of marriage, custody, paternity, child support, domestic violence injunctions, post-judgment modifications and dependency issues. She also writes on divorce and family law issues and her most recent article discusses “Co-Parenting Recommendations during COVID-19.”



O’Brien currently serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Myers American Youth Baseball. She previously served on the Board of Directors for the Association of Family Law Professionals, Coalition for a Drug-Free Southwest Florida, Family Resource Center of Southwest Florida, and Lee County Legal Aid Society. O’Brien is a member of the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, the Lee County Bar Association, and the Association of Family Law Professionals.



O’Brien received her undergraduate degree (cum laude) from the University of Tampa (1996) and her law degree from Florida State University (2000). She may be reached at 239.344.1279 or via email at christina.obrien@henlaw.com.



Fort Myers, FL, July 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Christina "Christy" O'Brien has been appointed to the Family Law Rules Committee of The Florida Bar, effective July 1, 2020.

Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



