Food Distribution for Locals in Need By National Community Services and The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

National Community Services, Inc. partners with local nonprofits to distribute over 12,000 lbs. of free food to hundreds of hungry Pinellas County families.

Clearwater, FL, July 09, 2020 --(



Implementing CDC guidelines and precautionary measures, families stayed in their cars, driving through the distribution point, to accept bundles of food prepared by volunteers wearing masks and gloves.



Isabel Barcelo of NCS said, “We want to make our community stronger and ensure that these people we helped today have some sort of food on their plate to eat. When nonprofits unite for a common purpose we are that much stronger and able to create a bigger awareness for problems like hunger.”



While this is NCS’s first-ever food distribution in Pinellas County, the nonprofit has had successful distributions in the Miami area for over 2 years.



Among the items available were fresh fruit and produce as well as hundreds of bags of chicken legs and thighs. Each car was loaded with the food boxes according to the size of the family so that each member has enough food for a week.



“When I was growing up I always knew that there were people out there who needed help.” said Barcelo. “I knew I had to help them, even if it was only with providing the basics like food and water because these things matter in our lives. My partnership with groups like the CCV Center, FREE, Crossroads Christian Church and Farm Share helped me to find volunteers and provide the food make this distribution a reality.”



For more information about National Community Services please contact Isabel Barcelo at (786) 241-5651.



Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center, said “It’s because of individuals like Ms. Barcelo and groups like FREE that we make forward progress in improving our society. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all”, which is fully exemplified by all those who participated in the food distribution.”



The CCV Center provides its facilities and services at no cost to nonprofits to create a safer community by supporting the growth of groups like NCS.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



