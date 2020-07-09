CPA Marie Torossian of Quantum CPAs & Advisors Joins Florida Justice Center Board of Directors

Press Releases Florida Justice Center Press Release

Former Chief Administrative Officer of Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce explores passion for social justice.

In addition to her day-to-day responsibilities at her accounting firm, Ms. Torossian is the current Secretary of the North Dade / South Broward Chapter of the Florida Institute of CPAs (FICPA) and the former Chief Administrative Officer of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. In that capacity, Ms. Torossian was responsible for the Chamber and its Foundation’s administration and operations, including human resources and payroll, finance and accounting, banking, legal, information technology, grants administration and office services. Ms. Torossian’s benevolence doesn’t end there: she is a volunteer at her church and mentors young adults. in her free time.



“My personal mission is to live in a mindful state, help those in need, and make a difference in everyone’s life,” explained Ms. Torossian. She describes herself in short as a leader, motivator, and mentor. She prides herself in her high ethical standards and passion in helping her clients.



Ms. Torossian holds a Florida CPA license, a Chartered Global Management Accounting (CGMA) designation from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). She earned a Master of Accounting degree from Florida International University and has been a practicing CPA for more than a decade.



“We are ecstatic to have Ms. Torossian join our organization. She is a prominent member of the local business community and brings a new level of oversight to our financial records. Her vision and knowledge will help us develop a plan for long-term sustainability,” said FLJC Executive Director Jonathan Bleiweiss.



The Florida Justice Center is proud to welcome Ms. Marie Torossian to its board of directors.



