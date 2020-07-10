Press Releases SCM – School for Communication and... Press Release

EPICOM's first European web conference "The 'New Normal' of Internal Comms" takes place on 14 July 2020.

Berlin, Germany, July 10, 2020 --(



The conference will start off with a panel discussion revolving around current developments in internal communications.



· Which changes have already occurred, which changes are yet to come?

· How have companies been dealing with the situation?

· What needs have they been facing?



The panel is made up of Julia Ortega (BBVA Microfinance Foundation), Saskia Dejonghe (Base Consulting), Cordula Schellenberger (LumApps), Francisco Lalanne (Trivago) and Jan Marius Marquardt (COYO).



Furthermore, workshop-like insights-sessions and best practices from pan-European companies such as Henkel, Radisson Hotel Group, Trivago and Philips will provide participants with new perspectives.



Participation is free of charge.



For more information and registration, please visit: internal-communication.net/



About EPICOM:



EPICOM is a brand by SCM – School for Communication and Management.



SCM is a German-based company for further education in the sector of corporate communications, which offers conferences, workshops, intensive courses, and webinars. Our core business is internal communication. In this field, we furthermore publish the trade magazine BEYOND – the only specific trade magazine for internal comms in the German-speaking area -, specialist books, studies and white papers.



Désirée Böhm

030-47989789



https://www.internal-communication.net



