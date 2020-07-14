BAE Systems and Leonardo Amongst Technical Experts Set to Speak at Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020

London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- SMi Group’s 6th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference will provide a platform for end users, capability development directors and industry experts to share updates and concepts in armoured vehicle modernisation, enhancement of active/passive protection, signature management, vehicle architectures, blast protection and more.
With that said, SMi Group are pleased to announce that the three-day event will feature presentations and networking opportunities with key OEMs, including BAE Systems Hägglunds, Leonardo, Pearson Engineering, TenCate Advanced Armour and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, to provide comprehensive technical insight into survivability concepts.
Industry presentations will include:
"Developing Holistic, Adaptable, Survivability"
Mr. Dan Lindell, Director Combat Vehicles, BAE Systems Hägglunds
Mr. Stefan Thelin, Head of Technology, Engineering, BAE Systems Hägglunds
"Enhancing Boxer Survivability to Extend Capabilities for German Mechanised Brigades"
Dr. Robert Bayer, Department Manager, R&D Mechanical Design, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH
There will also be an industry panel discussion on "Maintaining Armoured Survivability in the Future Battlefield" to be discussed by:
Brigadier Ian Cameron-Mowat, Former Head of Force Protection, British Army (Moderator)
Senior Representative, Leonardo
Mr. Dan Lindell, Director, Combat Vehicles, BAE Systems Hägglunds
Dr. Robert Bayer, Department Manager, R&D Mechanical Design, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020 will take place in London on 10th – 11th November, alongside an Active Protection Systems Focus Day on 9th November.
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020
Conference: 10th – 11th November 2020
Focus Day: 9th November 2020
London, United Kingdom
Gold Sponsor: Leonardo
Sponsored by: Collins Aerospace, Pearson Engineering and TenCate Advanced Armour
