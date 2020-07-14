BAE Systems and Leonardo Amongst Technical Experts Set to Speak at Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Future Armoured Vehicles 2020 will feature presentations and networking opportunities with key OEMs, providing comprehensive technical insight into survivability concepts.

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s 6th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference will provide a platform for end users, capability development directors and industry experts to share updates and concepts in armoured vehicle modernisation, enhancement of active/passive protection, signature management, vehicle architectures, blast protection and more.With that said, SMi Group are pleased to announce that the three-day event will feature presentations and networking opportunities with key OEMs, including BAE Systems Hägglunds, Leonardo, Pearson Engineering, TenCate Advanced Armour and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, to provide comprehensive technical insight into survivability concepts.Interested parties should register by the 30th September to save £100 with the early bird discount: http://www.favsurvivability.com/prcom3Industry presentations will include:"Developing Holistic, Adaptable, Survivability"Mr. Dan Lindell, Director Combat Vehicles, BAE Systems HägglundsMr. Stefan Thelin, Head of Technology, Engineering, BAE Systems Hägglunds"Enhancing Boxer Survivability to Extend Capabilities for German Mechanised Brigades"Dr. Robert Bayer, Department Manager, R&D Mechanical Design, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbHThere will also be an industry panel discussion on "Maintaining Armoured Survivability in the Future Battlefield" to be discussed by:Brigadier Ian Cameron-Mowat, Former Head of Force Protection, British Army (Moderator)Senior Representative, LeonardoMr. Dan Lindell, Director, Combat Vehicles, BAE Systems HägglundsDr. Robert Bayer, Department Manager, R&D Mechanical Design, Krauss-Maffei WegmannThe event brochure containing the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download for free from: http://www.favsurvivability.com/prcom3Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020 will take place in London on 10th – 11th November, alongside an Active Protection Systems Focus Day on 9th November.Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020Conference: 10th – 11th November 2020Focus Day: 9th November 2020London, United KingdomGold Sponsor: LeonardoSponsored by: Collins Aerospace, Pearson Engineering and TenCate Advanced ArmourFor delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

http://www.favsurvivability.com/prcom3



