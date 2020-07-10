Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Alliance Air Solutions, Inc. and Climatech Mechanical Services, Inc.

Tampa, FL, July 10, 2020 --(



Alliance Air was incorporated in 2006 as a commercial and industrial HVAC installation and service company. Since its inception, the company has maintained a strong reputation within its market as a quality heating and air conditioning service provider. The company’s approach, centered on quality and integrity, ensures each client is treated well and each project is delivered in a timely and efficient manner.



Climatech is a full-service mechanical contracting company serving customers in several states. Over the past 48 years, they have grown into one of the largest contractors for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration in their served regions. The acquisition creates additional capacity and geographic expansion to an already successful service model.



“Alliance offers an exciting opportunity for Climatech to expand its service offerings in a variety of different areas,” explains Brad Taback, CEO of Climatech. “This acquisition will provide significant growth opportunities and strengthens our management team so that we are able to achieve our goals in the Florida marketplace.”



Regarding the deal completion, Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International commented, “It was a pleasure to represent Alliance Air in this strategic transaction. This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for both businesses and their teams to strategically accelerate the rate of growth. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



