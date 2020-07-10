MindStream Analytics Named Top Cloud-Based Planning Consulting Services

Press Releases MindStream Analytics Press Release

MindStream Analytics has been named to CIO Applications annual listing of 10 companies providing Cloud-Based Planning consulting/services and transforming businesses.

Boston, MA, July 10, 2020 --(



MindStream focuses on helping clients improve business understanding and decision making and assists them in choosing the appropriate solution. Leveraging years of experience and expertise in analytics and financial management, the company helps organizations in software selection and implementation for financial planning that fits their specific business needs. On the technology side, MindStream is multi-vendor and offers several different products that they implement. Amongst the variety of cloud planning solutions, Oracle and NetSuite are a big part of their practice.



Centering on the enterprise performance management (EPM) space, MindStream helps companies throughout their journey choose the best solution and its implementation, optimization, and deployment, all the way to managing it post-implementation. They offer customers business intelligence and analytic tool selection, predictive modeling development, real-time streaming analytics, application design, and best practices for their financial planning. MindStream Analytics works with clients to find a solution that improves value and offers better insight into their data.



CEO of MindStream, Alexander Ladd said, “We help our clients become more financially diligent in their pursuit to increase their net income and to manage their expenses and business better. One of the ways that it manifests itself is cash flow management. Many companies actively manage their cash, but don't necessarily budget and forecast their cash flow. We have provided organizations with solutions that enable them to manage their cash very effectively. This saves them from borrowing costs and helps them with collecting receivables, ultimately improving their overall financial health.”



About MindStream Analytics

