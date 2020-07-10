PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on DoD's CMMC Requirements


The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: "Getting Ready for the DoD's CMMC Requirements: How to Prepare for Compliance." This event is scheduled on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm ET.

Jersey City, NJ, July 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In this Live Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will help DoD contractors and concerned practitioners understand the crucial elements of the new CMMC requirements. They will also provide the best strategies in assessing compliance level and cyber weaknesses which contractors will need to address.

Starting this year, every U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contractor and subcontractor will have to secure a third-party certification under the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework. Released last January 30, 2020, the upgraded cybersecurity qualifications were created to prevent cyberattacks in the supply chain.

The DoD will begin implementing CMMC’s updated certification later this year, so contractors should already start preparing for it.

Key topics include:

- Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Requirements
- CMMC Implications for Contractors
- Addressing Potential Legal Issues
- Best Compliance Practices
- What Lies Ahead

Speakers/Faculty Panel:

Richard L. Moorhouse
Shareholder
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Lori Ann Lange
Chair, Government Contracts Practice
Peckar & Abramson

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/getting-ready-for-the-dods-cmmc/

About The Knowledge Group
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/.
Contact Information
The Knowledge Group
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
Contact
www.theknowledgegroup.org
Therese Lumbao, Director
Account Management & Member Services
tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org

