The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on DoD's CMMC Requirements

)-- In this Live Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will help DoD contractors and concerned practitioners understand the crucial elements of the new CMMC requirements. They will also provide the best strategies in assessing compliance level and cyber weaknesses which contractors will need to address.
Starting this year, every U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contractor and subcontractor will have to secure a third-party certification under the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework. Released last January 30, 2020, the upgraded cybersecurity qualifications were created to prevent cyberattacks in the supply chain.
The DoD will begin implementing CMMC’s updated certification later this year, so contractors should already start preparing for it.
Key topics include:
- Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Requirements
- CMMC Implications for Contractors
- Addressing Potential Legal Issues
- Best Compliance Practices
- What Lies Ahead
Speakers/Faculty Panel:
Richard L. Moorhouse
Shareholder
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Lori Ann Lange
Chair, Government Contracts Practice
Peckar & Abramson
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/getting-ready-for-the-dods-cmmc/
