Micropas v7.6 Software Approved by Department of Energy

Create 45L tax credit certificates for new California homes with Micropas v7.6, U.S. Department of Energy approved 45L software within CHEERS.

Sacramento, CA, July 14, 2020



45L Tax Credit Requirements:



Homes must be 50% more energy efficient than 2006 IECC (national energy code), documented by approved 45L software

Project energy features (HVAC equipment, windows, insulation, etc.) must be verified by a HERS Rater

Must be sold or leased prior to January 1, 2021



Many different buildings types qualify for the tax credit:



Single-family homes (custom & production home developments)

Multi-family apartment and condominium projects 3-stories above grade and less

Rehab multi-family apartment projects 3-stories above grade or less

Student & affordable housing projects

Assisted living facilities



Most new California homes qualify for this $2,000 credit due to California’s strict energy code. HERS Raters perform the 45L required verifications and ultimately provide the builder the 45L certificates needed to claim the tax credit.



Builders looking to take advantage of this tax credit should contact their HERS Rater to obtain 45L certificates via DOE/IRS approved Micropas v7.6 45L software. CHEERS works closely with HERS Rater companies to provide Micropas 45L certificates. Micropas v7.6 is also fully integrated into the CHEERS Registry, California’s largest energy code repository.



