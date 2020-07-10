Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SQUAN Press Release

Receive press releases from SQUAN: By Email RSS Feeds: SQUAN Promotes Carolyn Hardwick to President, Engineering

Hardwick to Lead SQUAN’s Entry into New Service Verticals and Support Business Development Efforts in Engineering

Englewood, NJ, July 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SQUAN, an industry leader in design/build services for telecommunications network infrastructure, announced today the promotion of Carolyn Hardwick from National Director, Business Development to President, Engineering.With over two decades of experience in the telecom/wireless industry, Hardwick will continue to effectively support SQUAN's business expansion efforts by leveraging her wealth of professional understanding, deep technical, operational and strategic leadership. The promotion will allow Hardwick to bring much more to SQUAN's development as wireline, fiber and wireless carriers continue to come together and increase pressure on operational excellence."Carolyn's ability to foster long-term executive-level associations, effectively lead dynamic teams and adapt to our fast-paced industry has aided her professional successes and will continue to do so in her new role as President, Engineering," said SQUAN CSO Keith Pennachio. "Throughout the years, Carolyn has been committed to ensuring SQUAN's drive for excellence, whether its contract negotiation, client relations, creative approaches or result-driven solutions."Hardwick's extensive career in the industry includes long tenures at a variety of telecommunications institutions where she was able to build her professional familiarity. Prior to joining SQUAN, Hardwick served as National Account Director at KGPCo, managing Multiple System Operators (MSOs) in the cable telecommunications sector. She has held director-level positions at both Bluestream Professional Services and SBA Communications Corporation managing client relations, contract negotiation, business strategy, marketing and identification of new revenue opportunities. Other roles include Site Development Manager at Southeast Towers, LLC, property and Construction Manager at AirGate PCS, Alamosa PCS and Sprint-Nextel.Today, Hardwick serves as President of the Women's Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF). She is also a member of the global organization Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT), as well as ten state wireless association programs. Hardwick holds a Master of Arts in Teaching from The University of Charleston as well as a Bachelor of Science in Administrative Management from Clemson University.About SQUANSQUAN combines its unique and in-depth knowledge of network engineering and fiber construction to solve complex and evolving telecommunications problems around macro networks, small-cell, DAS, 5G, IoT and smart cities for wireless, wireline and enterprise customers. SQUAN is focused on the evolution of communications networks of all types and how new technologies are changing the landscape of infrastructure. SQUAN provides design/build and advisory services for backhaul, small-cells, C-RAN, fiber, Right-of-Way, technical installs and maintenance.

