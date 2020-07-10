PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Leecan Productions

Michael Reed & William Leecan Announce the Launch of THE VYBE ONLINE. The Reboot of a Twenty-Four Year Old Local Cable Show.


In 1996, Michael Reed and William Leecan produced “The VYBE,” a local cable tv series in metro Atlanta, Georgia. The christian based show targeted youth and young adults. The reboot, THE VYBE ONLINE, has the same goal, with the hopes of reaching more people online. Every first Sunday, the online series will cover topics ranging from entertainment, music, sports, health, finance, the church, social issues and more.

Atlanta, GA, July 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- THE VYBE ONLINE premiered Sunday, July 5, 2020 on YouTube. The first episode of the monthly online series featured the founder of Movieguide®, Dr. Ted Baehr, award winning casting director, Leah Daniels-Butler (CW’s All American, Coming To America 2) and actress, Cassandra Hollis (ATL Homicide). Social media influencer/producer, Mr. 2-17, recent Georgia State University graduate, Codi Childs and Mercer University student, Jarah Childs are the hosts.

In 1996, Michael Reed and William Leecan produced “The VYBE,” a local cable tv series in metro Atlanta, Georgia. The Christian based show targeted youth and young adults. The reboot, THE VYBE ONLINE, has the same goal, with the hopes of reaching more people online.

Every first Sunday, the online series will cover topics ranging from entertainment, music, sports, health, finance, the church, social issues and more. Episode two will feature USTA Junior, Noah Warner, celebrity fitness trainer, Mark Jenkins (Mary J. Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs) and certified jumprope/group fitness trainer, Valerie Grace (“Bounce Back Jumping (A Fitness Journey)” Author).

Information about the show can be found at www.thevybeonline.com. Extended interviews and clips can be viewed on Instagram @thevybeonline. Current, and classic shows, available on YouTube.
www.thevybeonline.com

