Uuanted Launches New Shopping Platform Where for the First Time the Buyer Rules

The boss should be the buyer. That’s a radical idea for a shopping platform but also an idea whose time has come. This is exactly what Uuanted is delivering. Uuanted allows shoppers to create as many purchase ads as they want for free, set their parameters and then wait for sellers to contact them with great offers. The end result is a remarkable, uniquely positive shopping experience where the shopper wins. For sellers, the design of Uuanted is beneficial as well.

Coral Spring, FL, July 20, 2020 --(



One of the most best shopping platforms of 2020 has been launched. Uuanted, which puts the buyer in full control has been described as a real alternative to shopping online. It allows consumers to buy any kind of products and services including fashion, electrical, and consumable at a price they want to pay. That means, no longer do consumers have to be forced to pay more than they want when looking for quality products and services. Since being launched it has gained huge exposure around the world.



More than 2.14 billion people buy goods online(https://www.statista.com/statistics/251666/number-of-digital-buyers-worldwide/). According to a recent study, more than 60 percent of those people overpay for their products and services, and more than 75% pay more than they wanted to(https://www.in2town.co.uk/lifestyle-news/catalogues-can-be-a-great-way-to-find-bargains-for-every-occasion/). Consumers are forced to spend hours at a time looking for the best deals to save money, but now that stops. Thanks to the new platform sellers have to compete against other sellers to sell their products, which means consumers will always get the best deals.



Uuanted has changed the way people shop online. Instead of spending up to two hours at a time searching for the best deals, now thanks to the new platform they now have the sellers coming to them to offer their best deals.



So, how does it work and why has it gained so much excitement. First of all, let's look at how it works. The customer puts an advertisement on the Uuanted platform of the product they want to buy. They then put down the maximum price they want to pay. This then results in all the sellers of that product sending their best offers. This exciting new way of shopping is already helping people to save money on products they want to pay. In some cases, those looking for products could save as much as 50%.



For too long now those selling products online have decided how much profit they want to make. They set their price, forcing those who want to buy their products to pay prices that could be overinflated. Now, with the Uuanted platform, the customer is in full control. They pay what they want to pay and watch as sellers come to them offering products at the best deals possible. Coral Spring, FL, July 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Uuanted is helping people save as much as 50% when shopping for products and services. The new shopping platform puts the buyer in full control. It has become a real alternative to shopping online.One of the most best shopping platforms of 2020 has been launched. Uuanted, which puts the buyer in full control has been described as a real alternative to shopping online. It allows consumers to buy any kind of products and services including fashion, electrical, and consumable at a price they want to pay. That means, no longer do consumers have to be forced to pay more than they want when looking for quality products and services. Since being launched it has gained huge exposure around the world.More than 2.14 billion people buy goods online(https://www.statista.com/statistics/251666/number-of-digital-buyers-worldwide/). According to a recent study, more than 60 percent of those people overpay for their products and services, and more than 75% pay more than they wanted to(https://www.in2town.co.uk/lifestyle-news/catalogues-can-be-a-great-way-to-find-bargains-for-every-occasion/). Consumers are forced to spend hours at a time looking for the best deals to save money, but now that stops. Thanks to the new platform sellers have to compete against other sellers to sell their products, which means consumers will always get the best deals.Uuanted has changed the way people shop online. Instead of spending up to two hours at a time searching for the best deals, now thanks to the new platform they now have the sellers coming to them to offer their best deals.So, how does it work and why has it gained so much excitement. First of all, let's look at how it works. The customer puts an advertisement on the Uuanted platform of the product they want to buy. They then put down the maximum price they want to pay. This then results in all the sellers of that product sending their best offers. This exciting new way of shopping is already helping people to save money on products they want to pay. In some cases, those looking for products could save as much as 50%.For too long now those selling products online have decided how much profit they want to make. They set their price, forcing those who want to buy their products to pay prices that could be overinflated. Now, with the Uuanted platform, the customer is in full control. They pay what they want to pay and watch as sellers come to them offering products at the best deals possible.