Military PNT 2020 to Discuss the Present and Future of UK PNT Capability

SMi reports: Squadron Leader Mark Lynch, UK MoD, will be presenting a briefing on the Robust Global Navigation System programme at October’s Military PNT conference.

London, United Kingdom, July 13, 2020 --(



There were plans to develop a sovereign system, which would cost upwards of £4bn, but the UK is now considering a different approach.



Boris Johnson has pledged to invest £500m in OneWeb, which currently has 74 satellites in low-earth orbit and plans for several hundred more. With this, it has the ability to deliver the same civil and military PNT capabilites as Galileo and GPS. If the bid is successful, the UK will end up with more than 20% ownership of OneWeb, meaning this could be a fitting alternative to Galileo or a sovereign system.



Given that this is a crucial time for UK GNSS, Military PNT 2020 will include presentations from UK experts to provide an overview of British satellite navigation technology and to explore the present and future of UK PNT.



With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce that Squadron Leader Mark Lynch, Beyond Line Of Sight Desk Officer & SO2 SATCOM and PNT, UK Strategic Command, UK MoD, will be presenting an exclusive briefing at the upcoming Military PNT conference, which will take place in London on 19th – 20th October 2020.



Squadron Leader Lynch’s presentation, "Robust Global Navigation System - Providing the Backbone of Capability for the UK MoD,” will cover:



· An introduction to the R-GNS programme, its focus and ambition

· Delivery of satellite receivers for R-GNS: commercial collaboration and embedded resilience and anti-interference features

· Operating in a multi-constellation, multi-service satellite navigation sector – enabling accurate and safe navigation

· SwAP considerations for ground segment receivers and terminals

· Future priorities for UK MoD – where additional partnership will be possible



Military PNT 2020 will bring together military and industry to discuss how satellite navigation technology is supporting the terrestrial forces, covering topics such as PNT resilience, the future of US PNT, the UK’s post-Galileo PNT environment, warfighter navigation requirements and much more.



With 4 hours of networking and an extensive exhibition space, this conference will provide an excellent opportunity to meet and engage with key players in the PNT domain.



To view the full agenda and speaker line-up, visit http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom9



Military PNT Conference

19th – 20th October 2020

London, UK



Gold Sponsor: Lockheed Martin

Sponsor: L3 Harris



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom9



