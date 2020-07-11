Acqra Limited Recognised by APAC Business Headlines as Most Innovative Fintech Startup to Watch in Asia Pacific in 2020

Press Releases Acqra Limited Press Release

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., July 11, 2020 --(



In order to tackle this swift change in consumer habits, the fintech industry paces to address the risks and needs of online merchants and retailers undergoing the surge in e-commerce volume.



Acqra’s rise to resolve the challenges and risks of e-commerce fraud using its world class technologies during this period saw its recognition as APAC Business Headline’s “Most Innovative Fintech Startup to Watch in Asia Pacific in 2020.”



Launched in 2015, Acqra is a fintech company specialising in e-commerce payment services, offering one-stop solution and consultancy services to payment gateway stakeholders such as banks, payment service providers and online merchants.



Contact Information Acqra Limited

Jessica Leung

+852 6427 0524



https://www.acqra.com/hk/home/



