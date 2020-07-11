Praxis Strengthens Its Consumer and Retail Capabilities with Subrata Siddhanta Joining Its Network

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Praxis Global Alliance Press Release

New Delhi, India, July 11, 2020 --(



Based in Mumbai, India, Subrata previously served in various leadership roles with Trent Ltd., Spencer’s Retail, Shopper Stop, Century Textiles, Arvind Ltd., and Raymond. With a proven background in strategy transformation, driving profitability & growth, and P&L management, he has a strong focus on strategic business issues. His unique experience turning around startups in fashion and retail businesses will be a crucial skillset for Praxis and its clients. As the consumer and retail sector undergoes unprecedented changes due to COVID-19, Subrata also brings a thorough understanding of the changing needs of the sector and deep experience in strategy, and value chain from manufacturing to retail.



Subrata, in his new role, will be managing operational excellence, go-to-market, strategy and transformation, growth and scale-up, cost and performance excellence, omni-commerce enablement and implementation, and organizational productivity for consumer brands and retailers across Apparel and Footwear, Home furnishings, Luxury and Jewellery, and Value Retail segments under the Consumer and Retail practice at Praxis Global Alliance.



Commenting on his association, Subrata said, “I am thrilled to join the Praxis network and strengthen its Consumer and Retail offerings and delivery capabilities. Retail is a dynamic sector and its prime is yet to arrive. With rapidly changing consumer behaviors and the rise of omnichannel commerce, I look forward to an exciting journey with Praxis and its clients in the retail sector.”



Welcoming Subrata on board, Madhur Singhal, Managing Director, Praxis Global Alliance, shared, “Having worked extensively on growth and private label development, Subrata has seen multiple transformations in the sector over the last three decades. His vast experience will help our clients navigate changes in consumer behavior due to COVID-19 and drive the next wave of growth. We are looking forward to Subrata joining the team and helping our clients re-accelerate in the new normal.”



An organization identified by its high-growth and agile culture, Praxis Global Alliance has applied a unique style to management and business consulting combining practical industry knowledge and experience brought by Advisors and Domain Leaders with the consultant problem-solving approach and toolkits. In its niche "Advisor and Domain Leadership or DL model" leading industry experts drive projects hand in hand with consultants to ensure deep on-ground expertise and innovation simultaneously for higher ROI. The company believes in delivering superior outcomes enabled by a unique practitioner expertise-led model, full-stack capability, flexible and cost-efficient service model. This unique consulting experience is the way forward for building sustainable business outcomes in the transformative times of today.



About Praxis: Praxis Global Alliance is the next-gen management consulting and business research services firm revolutionizing the way consulting projects are delivered. It delivers practical solutions to the toughest business problems by uniquely combining domain practitioner expertise, AI-led research approaches, and digital technologies. The company operates four business units including Praxis Global Alliance Financial Investor Group (FIG) offering pre-deal support, commercial due diligence, post-acquisition value creation, Praxis Global Alliance Business Enablement and Transformation (BET) for practitioner-led business advisory and consulting, PGA Labs focused on technology-led business and market research and tools, and PraxDigital™ delivering data engineering and analytics, AI, OpenData and visualization solutions to clients across verticals. Present in 4 locations in India and Singapore, Praxis Global Alliance works with C-suite to the front-line executives across business streams helping them with end-to-end business enablement, organizational transformation, and revenue maximization support in an agile environment.



For more details please visit: http://www.praxisga.com/



About Subrata Siddhanta: Subrata is currently a Practice Leader with Praxis Global Alliance in the Consumer and Retail practice. He has extensive experience in strategy formulation, execution, and stakeholder management. He worked extensively on private label development, optimum assortment matrix creation, and value brand development. His turnaround strategies and the creation of new brands are well recognized in the industry.



For further information contact:



Parul Singh



Head - Marketing and Communications



Praxis Global Alliance



M: +91 782 794 4925



Parul Singh

782-794-4925



www.praxisga.com

Tower 1A, DLF Corporate Park, 204, Second floor, Block 1, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002



