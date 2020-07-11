Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Key Topics Announced for the 21st Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

SMi Group Reports: The most crucial topics within the Military Airlift and AAR community will be discussed at this year’s conference in Seville, Spain, this December

Seville, Spain, July 11, 2020 --(



For those interested in attending, there is an early bird discount of £300 expiring on Wednesday 30th September 2020. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr2



Key topics and their respective presentations:



Western European Updates



· Generating and Sustaining Capability Through No.2 groups Air Mobility Element.

Presented by Group Captain Doz James, Deputy Air Mobility Force Commander, Royal Air Force

· Air mobility at the centre of air power: moving ground forces across theatres of operation to respond to security and humanitarian challenges

Presented by Brigadier General Olivier Fabre, Commander, Air Mobility Command, French Air Force

· MRTT Unit Update

Presented by Colonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander Multinational MRTT Unit, Royal Netherlands Air Force

· World Food Programme: Airlifting to Save Lives

Presented by Mr Philippe Martou, Chief Preparedness - OSEP, World Food Programme



Air-To-Air Refuelling



· Building Energy Reliability and Resilience to Support the Air Force Mission

Presented by Mr James Olden, Chief of Current Operations for Aviation Energy Policy, US Air Force



Airlift to Support COVID-19 Responses



· Management of the Emergency COVID-19 in Italy

Presented by Colonel Luca Tonello, Joint Coordination Cell Chief, Emergency Covid 19 - Technical board at the Civil Protection Department - Airlift support, Italian Air Force

· 38 group Overview – Key Perspectives

Presented by Group Captain Phil Arnold, Senior Staff Offi cer, HQ 38 Group, Royal Air Force



Pooling and Sharing



· MCCE: Providing Strategic Depth to European Operations

Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Jakob Valstad, Chief, Operations, MCCE

· European Air Transport Command: Key Perspectives

Presented by Confirmed Representative, Name to be Announced, European Air Transport Command

· Providing Lean Airlift Capability: The Heavy Airlift Wing

Presented by Colonel James Sparrow, Commander, Heavy Airlift Wing



Airlift Tactics and Training



· ETAC: Driving Cooperation Through Advanced Airlifting Training

Presented by Colonel Fernando Raimundo Martinez, Commander, ETAC - European Tactical Airlift Centre

· Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Centre

Presented by Colonel Deanna Franks, Commandant, AATTC, US Air Force



In addition, the programme will include industry insights from key commercial partners across the domain including Mitiga Solutions, Leonardo, TLD, and more to be confirmed.



The newly released event brochure is now available on the website at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr2



Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling



1st-2nd December 2020

Seville, Spain

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo, Mitiga Solutions and TLD Group



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Seville, Spain, July 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Featuring an international line-up of expert speakers, this year's Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, taking place on 1st-2nd December 2020 in Seville, Spain, will provide a comprehensive overview of strategic and tactical airlift capability in the region, as well as offer the opportunity for allied programme managers to network with leading OEMs and systems integrators.For those interested in attending, there is an early bird discount of £300 expiring on Wednesday 30th September 2020. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr2Key topics and their respective presentations:Western European Updates· Generating and Sustaining Capability Through No.2 groups Air Mobility Element.Presented by Group Captain Doz James, Deputy Air Mobility Force Commander, Royal Air Force· Air mobility at the centre of air power: moving ground forces across theatres of operation to respond to security and humanitarian challengesPresented by Brigadier General Olivier Fabre, Commander, Air Mobility Command, French Air Force· MRTT Unit UpdatePresented by Colonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander Multinational MRTT Unit, Royal Netherlands Air Force· World Food Programme: Airlifting to Save LivesPresented by Mr Philippe Martou, Chief Preparedness - OSEP, World Food ProgrammeAir-To-Air Refuelling· Building Energy Reliability and Resilience to Support the Air Force MissionPresented by Mr James Olden, Chief of Current Operations for Aviation Energy Policy, US Air ForceAirlift to Support COVID-19 Responses· Management of the Emergency COVID-19 in ItalyPresented by Colonel Luca Tonello, Joint Coordination Cell Chief, Emergency Covid 19 - Technical board at the Civil Protection Department - Airlift support, Italian Air Force· 38 group Overview – Key PerspectivesPresented by Group Captain Phil Arnold, Senior Staff Offi cer, HQ 38 Group, Royal Air ForcePooling and Sharing· MCCE: Providing Strategic Depth to European OperationsPresented by Lieutenant Colonel Jakob Valstad, Chief, Operations, MCCE· European Air Transport Command: Key PerspectivesPresented by Confirmed Representative, Name to be Announced, European Air Transport Command· Providing Lean Airlift Capability: The Heavy Airlift WingPresented by Colonel James Sparrow, Commander, Heavy Airlift WingAirlift Tactics and Training· ETAC: Driving Cooperation Through Advanced Airlifting TrainingPresented by Colonel Fernando Raimundo Martinez, Commander, ETAC - European Tactical Airlift Centre· Advanced Airlift Tactics Training CentrePresented by Colonel Deanna Franks, Commandant, AATTC, US Air ForceIn addition, the programme will include industry insights from key commercial partners across the domain including Mitiga Solutions, Leonardo, TLD, and more to be confirmed.The newly released event brochure is now available on the website at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr2Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling1st-2nd December 2020Seville, SpainSponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo, Mitiga Solutions and TLD GroupSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.military-airlift.com/pr2



