Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Rivertop Contracting, Inc. and The Greenery, Inc.

Tampa, FL, July 22, 2020 --(



Benchmark International worked with Rivertop Contracting to identify salient business metrics that present the fundamentals and prospects of the business. Benchmark International marketed these metrics to key interested parties, negotiated multiple letters of intent, and ultimately facilitated the transaction between the two companies.



Owner and CEO of Rivertop Contracting, Inc. Rob Atema commented, "It was a pleasure working with the Benchmark International team. Their expertise, persistence, and knowledge of creative deal structure negotiation led to a mutually successful transaction and a newfound relationship for both sides of the deal. I know who I’ll be calling when I decide to sell my other business."



The Greenery, Inc. was seeking to strategically purchase market share in the area that Rivertop’s South Carolina operations were located. Those goals aligned with the seller’s desire to divest and focus on other established locations of the business.



The Greenery was first established on Hilton Head Island in 1973 by Ruthie and Berry Edwards. Today, it has developed into a multi-location full spectrum landscaping and contracting firm that is employee-owned and continues to expand throughout the East Coast region of the US.



Benchmark International's Transaction Director, Don Rooney commented regarding the deal completion, “Benchmark International is happy to have successfully facilitated the transaction between Rivertop Contracting and The Greenery. The company looks forward in assisting Rob in the sale of his other companies when the time comes.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898-2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:



Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



