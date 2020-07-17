Guidance for Transitional Times from Morgan Seminar Group

Press Releases Morgan Seminar Group Press Release

Swimming Upstream is hosted by Dorothy Wilhelm, from Lakewood WA. Wilhelm regularly interviews people of interest for lessons and stories. She asked Morgan for advice on critical transitions in life, such as graduation and weddings. Many are timeless lessons that can provide motivation and inspiration.



Wilhelm, an 85-year-old humorist speaker, peppers the conversation with quips, and Morgan adds some uncommon wisdom. Morgan is an accomplished speaker and author who specializes in creating psychological safety on teams. You'll benefit from this discussion, whether you're at a transition point in your life or not. It can be found at bit.ly/SwimUpstream.

