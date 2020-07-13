COVID-19 Employee Tax Credits Included in New 941 Form for Customers Using ezAccounting Software

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Halfpricesoft.com has updated its ezAccounting business software to include 941 form with COVID-19 employee tax credits. Test drive with no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

Raleigh, NC, July 13, 2020 --(



"ezAccounting software from Halfpricesoft.com has been updated with Covid-19 employee tax credits in form 941," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



ezAccounting software is designed to cater to the needs of small to midsize business owners and entrepreneurs. Potential customers can download and try this software with no obligation or cost at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp



Some of the flexible features include, but are not limited to:



- Provides flexibility to add unlimited employees at no additional cost

- Manages purchase orders and bill paying

- Processes payroll checks for employees

- Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3

- Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports

- Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine

- Free customer support for software

- Network version available

- Check validation not required

- Provides shipping slips for businesses

- Import employee feature

- Import YTD accommodation

- Import vendor feature

- Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders

- New password protection included at no additional charge

- Tracks income and expenses

- Generates estimates, invoices and receipts



Priced at $159 for a single user version, per calendar year. ezAccounting software is affordable for small to mid sized accounting firms. Start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



