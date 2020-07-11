Live Streaming App “Dive - Do More Than Just Watch” Launched to Redefine Entertainment Industry

Press Releases Dive - Do More than Just Watch Press Release

Berlin, Germany, July 11, 2020 --(



Dive is designed to change the way creative content is made and consumed. With no recordings and live-only content, it brings creative freedom, instant interaction, and monetization of creativity all combined in one place. It is already enjoyed by hundreds of creators from over 20 countries and thousands of viewers.



A new global wave of demand is rising for real time, immersive entertainment. As pre-recorded, fixed-time entertainment has made its way for the on-demand one, the interactive element is still missing. Dive is taking a big step forward here. Creators on Dive receive paid requests to complete "twists of a story" which are proposed and crowdfunded by viewers. Viewers and creators are co-creating content in real time, even blurring the strict division of who is actually creating at a given moment.



For viewers, it gives an unprecedented possibility to direct the content in real time with their paid quests or donations, and in turn receive tailor-made exclusive entertainment in real time. Creators have a convenient way of getting rewarded for their creativity, while staying as close to their fans as possible and being aware of what their audience wants in real time. Creators at Dive can meaningfully monetize their creativity even with a small fanbase, not depending on big follower numbers and big brand budgets.



“We see a future where creators no longer need to rely on the mercy of having big audiences or brand marketing budgets. Instead, they would rely on having close relationships with their fans, co-creating content in real time, and getting rewarded. This is where Dive comes in,” said Dmytro Boguslavskyy, CEO of Dive. “We want to break any boundaries limiting creativity now and in the future.”



About Dive:

Berlin, Germany, July 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "Dive - Do More Than Just Watch," a live streaming interactive app where creators anywhere in the world receive quests and get rewarded by fans, today announces a public worldwide launch of the Dive app. The new marketplace for creativity would liberalize the creative and entertainment industry.

Dive is designed to change the way creative content is made and consumed. With no recordings and live-only content, it brings creative freedom, instant interaction, and monetization of creativity all combined in one place. It is already enjoyed by hundreds of creators from over 20 countries and thousands of viewers.

A new global wave of demand is rising for real time, immersive entertainment. As pre-recorded, fixed-time entertainment has made its way for the on-demand one, the interactive element is still missing. Dive is taking a big step forward here. Creators on Dive receive paid requests to complete "twists of a story" which are proposed and crowdfunded by viewers. Viewers and creators are co-creating content in real time, even blurring the strict division of who is actually creating at a given moment.

For viewers, it gives an unprecedented possibility to direct the content in real time with their paid quests or donations, and in turn receive tailor-made exclusive entertainment in real time. Creators have a convenient way of getting rewarded for their creativity, while staying as close to their fans as possible and being aware of what their audience wants in real time. Creators at Dive can meaningfully monetize their creativity even with a small fanbase, not depending on big follower numbers and big brand budgets.

"We see a future where creators no longer need to rely on the mercy of having big audiences or brand marketing budgets. Instead, they would rely on having close relationships with their fans, co-creating content in real time, and getting rewarded. This is where Dive comes in," said Dmytro Boguslavskyy, CEO of Dive. "We want to break any boundaries limiting creativity now and in the future."

About Dive:

Dive was founded in Berlin, Germany, in 2020 by serial entrepreneur Dmytro Boguslavskyy. With a mission to foster creative interactions between anyone, anywhere, and in real time, the team launched the "Dive - Do More Than Just Watch" app in June. Dive creates a richer experience for all and enables this by letting fans make direct requests and contributions to creators, rewarding their work during live streaming. It's a new way to unlock the value in creativity, influence ideas in real time, and break down boundaries. Do more than just watch at diveee.com.

Contact Information
Dive - Do More than Just Watch
Vytautas Visinskis
+37060722709
diveee.com

