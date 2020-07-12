The Insurance of Tomorrow Will be Driven by Voice, Vernacular & Video — Reveals Mantra Labs’ Market Research on AI Chatbots in Insurance

Press Releases Mantra Labs Pvt Ltd Press Release

The State of AI Chatbots in Insurance is a Mantra Research Report underlining the perspectives of decision-makers in Insurance Chatbot adoption and implementation challenges.

Bengaluru, India, July 12, 2020 --(



Over the last five years, Chatbots have become the leading application of AI within Insurance especially for front-line operations like routine customer service and lead management. AI in Insurance will value at $36B by 2026. Chatbots will occupy 40% of overall deployment, predominantly within customer service roles.



Mantra research report probes into the realistic use cases and deployment of voice, vernacular and video chatbots to deliver superior customer experiences.



Report highlights:



- The "New Normal" in Consumer Behavior



- The scope of "Conversational AI" in becoming mainstream



- Role of bots in augmenting front & back-office operations



- The future of remote customer support over video



- Cognitive automation in core insurance processes including underwriting & actuarial science



The complete report can be downloaded here -

https://www.mantralabsglobal.com/state-of-ai-chatbots-in-insurance-research-report/



About the report: This report is intended for helping Insurance decision-makers address the critical challenges in implementing AI chatbots for their business processes. Mantra Labs surveyed 102 senior business managers & executives responsible for customer experience operations and technology related decisions for their company, within India.



About Mantra Labs: Mantra Labs is an InsurTech100 firm specializing in AI-first products & Solutions and has been a Thought Leader in solving real-world front & back-office Insurer challenges.



With a portfolio of innovative solutions and products including Insurance-specific Chatbot, AI-powered Workflow Automation Solution, and Lead Conversion Accelerator; Mantra has strategic partnerships with MongoDB, AWS, Microsoft Azure and IBM Watson and has worked with some of the World’s leading Insurers like SBI General Insurance, Religare, DHFL Pramerica, Aditya Birla Health, and AIA Hong Kong.



Contact information:

Email: hello@mantralabsglobal.com

Address: Bangalore, India

Phone number: (+91) 99026-19003

Nitin Khabya

+91 99026 19003



https://www.mantralabsglobal.com/



