Court Square Group and Data Conversion Laboratory Announce Partnership to Provide Intelligent Content Solutions to Life Sciences Market

Improving Content Structure, Search, and Discovery will help accelerate clinical and drug development life cycle efficiencies.

Springfield, MA, July 12, 2020 --(



“Content structure and content management are key areas that significantly improve the speed by which advances in life sciences are communicated,” explains Jeff Wood, Chief Revenue Officer of DCL. “Intelligent content solutions that are applied to the drug development life cycle improve downstream communication and speed up the approval process.”



DCL provides content structure to documents that are critical to support the life sciences industry. For example, DCL’s structured product labeling (SPL) work comprises deconstructing forms-based content and image-based PDFs to create structured markup (XML). DCL applies a layer of metadata to facilitate downstream content discovery and delivers final SPL files to the FDA on behalf of our clients. With the latest advances in artificial intelligence and natural language processing, DCL’s content enrichment services improve content discovery for R&D applications during the development of new drugs or reclassification of pharma agents.



Together with Court Square Group, DCL’s content structure solutions help pharma and biotech companies ensure regulatory compliance and contribute to bringing products to market faster.



Court Square Group CEO and Founder, Keith Parent, explained, “DCL’s content structure expertise strongly aligns with Court Square Group’s RegDocs365 platform that manages workflows and all types of digital content and regulatory submissions in a validated and compliant environment.” Parent continued, “Partnering with DCL provides our clients with an integrated solution that addresses their content structure requirements.”



This new partnership provides pharmaceutical and biotech companies with an integrated and comprehensive solution that supports compliance to complex SPL, EDMS, eCTD, eTMF and global regulatory submissions, while working in a cloud based, validated environment that meets the requirements of 21 CFR Part 11.



Court Square Group and DCL already support customers in Europe and North America. The combined expertise delivers editorial accuracy, improved content discovery, streamlined workflows, and real-time project collaboration with all internal and external stakeholders.



About Court Square Group

Court Square Group (CSG) (www.courtsquaregroup.com) is the leading provider of an Audit Ready Compliant Cloud™ (ARCC) platform for Life Science companies. The ARCC cloud platform and out-of-the-box tools provide a validated and cost-effective way to manage all digital content (EDMS/documents, voice, data, and video) in a regulated and compliant environment. At every stage of the development and manufacturing lifecycle, Court Square’s cloud, collaboration and regulatory submission solutions reduce costs, complexity and risks associated with sharing, storing, and submitting information for regulatory requirements. With over 1,000+ submissions and twenty-five years’ experience and a 95% client retention rate, CSG has a proven track record as one of the most cost-efficient solutions in the life science market.



About Data Conversion Laboratory (DCL)

Data Conversion Laboratory (www.dataconversionlaboratory.com) provides data and content transformation services and solutions. Using the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, including machine learning and natural language processing, DCL helps businesses organize and structure data and content for modern technologies and platforms. With expertise across many industries including publishing, life sciences, government, manufacturing, technology and professional organizations, DCL uses its advanced technology and U.S.-based project management teams to solve the most complex conversion challenges securely, accurately and on time. DCL is the industry leader in XML content conversion, DITA conversion, S1000D conversion, SPL conversion services, and so much more. Founded in 1981, DCL was named one of EContent's Top 100 Companies in the Digital Content Industry. Roy Strunin

413.746.0054



www.courtsquaregroup.com/



