SottoPelle® Recognizes Dr. Edmund H. Lew, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients

SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

Glendale, CA, July 14, 2020 --



Since 2016, Dr. Edmund H. Lew has added Age Management Medicine to his practice. He is SottoPelle® certified in Advanced Bio-identical Hormone Replacement for both men and women, nutrigenomic DNA testing and treatment, and Regenerative Medicine using PRP (platelet-rich plasma). He is also certified in Aesthetic procedures, including neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and fibro-blasting treatment for skin tightening using Plasm Pen. He is also certified in procedures that enhance function, including the P-Shot, P-Shockwave and O-Shot.



Dr. Edmund H. Lew is affiliated with numerous hospitals throughout California and more, such as Adventist health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Edmund H. Lew is a devoted family man who lives with his wife in La Canada, where they raised their 3 children. One of their greatest blessings is living close enough to enjoy frequent family gatherings. Dr. Lew’s older son, Dr. Matthew Lew, MD, just joined his father in medical practice in August of 2019. His daughter teaches Biology at a high school in San Gabriel. His younger son is studying to be a registered nurse.



“We are proud to be associated with Dr. Edmund H. Lew whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. Dr. Edmund H. Lew has obtained from SottoPelle both the same sourcing of the hormone pellets and the tools to customize the therapy to each patient’s individual hormone needs. "We are thrilled to have Edmund H. Lew as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



Edmund H. Lew MD has the following education and qualifications:



· University of Health Sciences/The Chicago Medical School, M.D. (1983)

· University of San Francisco, Department of Psycho/Biology, B.A. (1976)

· American Board of Family Medicine

· Geriatric Medicine

· American Academy of Family Physicians

· Over 37 years of experience in the field of medicine



To view additional information about Edmund H Lew, MD, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/edmund-h-lew-md/



Provider Information:

Edmund H. Lew, MD

Lew Medical

1505 Wilson Terrance, Suite 250

Glendale, California 91206, United States

(818) 246-7115

https://www.lewmedical.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ed.lew.104



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com

