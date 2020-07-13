Latest Infrastructure Developments in the Benelux Region

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: The latest Benelux infrastructure developments with be discussed at the Benelux Infrastructure Forum, returning to Amsterdam, Netherlands on the 18th and 19th November 2020 for its 19th consecutive year.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 13, 2020 --(



Interested parties can register and save £100 using the early bird discount, expires in September 2020, visit http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR2



Furthermore, SMi Group highlight four key reasons to why delegates should join the conference in-person or virtually.



Delegates will be able to gain valuable insights from an expert speaker line-up that includes: Green Giraffe, SMBC, Aqualis Braemer, PMV, ABN AMRO Bank N.V, Allianz Global Investors, TINC Development Partners, AG Insurance, NNIP, DNV GL - Energy, Port of Rotterdam N.V, DEKABANK, Simmons & Simmons, European Commission, Otary and many others.



Join the interactive panel discussion on day one of the conference followed by a Q&A session. The debate will be on ‘Which actions can help mitigate risks to infrastructure projects caused by climate change and pandemics’ and will include:



• Will project companies suffer deductions for service performance failures or unavailability?

• Isn’t this all just covered by force majeure?

• Could this be an emergency under the project agreement?

• Is there any possibility of relief under the project agreement?

• What impact will this have on financing arrangements?

• Impact on supply chains

• Will insurance cover the losses?

• Next steps?



Toon van Ingelghem, Senior Investment Manager at PMV, will be presenting on Geothermal Energy in Belgium and the Netherlands, where attendees can benefit from exploring the recent developments and future roles of geothermal energy.



For further information and to view the two-day agenda, visit http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR2



For sponsorship and group delegate enquiries, please contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk.

SMi Group are also offering group discounted bookings and the option to attend virtually to find out more please contact Andrew Gibbons.



For media enquiries or pass please contact Simi Sapal, Marketing, on +44(0) 207 827 6162 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 19th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum

18-19 November 2020

Park Centraal, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR2



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR2



