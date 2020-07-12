Press Releases Morgan Seminar Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Morgan Seminar Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Speaker Awarded Certified Virtual Presenter Certification for Quality Remote Presentations

San Jose, CA, July 12, 2020 --(



Through eSpeakers.com, Morgan verified her virtual presenting abilities to achieve this certification. From proper lighting, to audio, to composition, Morgan passed the tests they provided.



When she received the certification of CVP she became one of only two in the world to hold all three designations: Certified Speaking Professional (CSP), Certified Management Consultant (CMC), and Certified Virtual Presenter (CVP). Morgan is uniquely suited and certified for addressing companies’ psychological safety needs whether remotely or in person.



This certification by eSpeakers provides a way to validate one's abilities are strong in a virtual presentation, so clients can be sure that they are getting the best quality possible. Even in a changing workspace Morgan has proven herself to be highly capable of delivering the same quality presentations as in person.



Bestselling author of 28 books, Morgan provides business solutions increasing psychological safety for work-from-home teams. She offers keynotes, training, consulting, and more to improve teams and increase productivity. Morgan’s services can be found at https://rebeccamorgan.com. San Jose, CA, July 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rebecca Morgan, owner of Morgan Seminar Group in San Jose, CA recently earned the certification Certified Virtual Presenter. This designation assesses competency in audio/visual setup, virtual delivery, equipment, and more. These have become essential skills for the changing virtual work environment and remote communication.Through eSpeakers.com, Morgan verified her virtual presenting abilities to achieve this certification. From proper lighting, to audio, to composition, Morgan passed the tests they provided.When she received the certification of CVP she became one of only two in the world to hold all three designations: Certified Speaking Professional (CSP), Certified Management Consultant (CMC), and Certified Virtual Presenter (CVP). Morgan is uniquely suited and certified for addressing companies’ psychological safety needs whether remotely or in person.This certification by eSpeakers provides a way to validate one's abilities are strong in a virtual presentation, so clients can be sure that they are getting the best quality possible. Even in a changing workspace Morgan has proven herself to be highly capable of delivering the same quality presentations as in person.Bestselling author of 28 books, Morgan provides business solutions increasing psychological safety for work-from-home teams. She offers keynotes, training, consulting, and more to improve teams and increase productivity. Morgan’s services can be found at https://rebeccamorgan.com. Contact Information Morgan Seminar Group

Rebecca Morgan

408-998-7977



rebeccamorgan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Morgan Seminar Group