Rebecca Morgan of Morgan Seminar Group Interviewed on How to Create High-Performing Remote Teams

Rebecca shared leadership lessons from Silicon Valley businesses for creating a healthy team. The Hire Talent provides hiring strategies to acquire and keep the best talent and hosts a podcast interviewing experts in related areas. Morgan answered questions regarding how businesses can survive and thrive when teams transition to the remote world.



Morgan was chosen for the interview because of her expertise in psychological safety in the workplace. This podcast episode gives team leaders immediately usable steps to drastically improve their team’s relationships and overall work environment.



Based in Silicon, Valley, Morgan studied her clients and other companies to determine, “What's the secret sauce? How do these people lead so well?” She “drilled down and found publicly available documents of reports from these companies on their best practices, as well as other research.” Morgan shares these observations and uses stories of some of the best and worst things a leader can do in promoting a collaborative environment.



Having exceptional teamwork can make or break a company. All leaders and managers could benefit from hearing this podcast and implementing the advice Morgan shares. Remote work can put stress on these relationships and make communication difficult. In this podcast, Morgan covers solutions that can overcome these struggles team members face when they are no longer face to face..



