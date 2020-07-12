CEO Receives C-Suite of the Year Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

National Van Lines CEO Tim Helenthal has earned a Daily Herald Business Ledger C-Suite Award for his leadership and devotion to community.

Broadview, IL, July 12, 2020 --(



The recently appointed National Van Lines Chairman & CEO garnered this prestigious recognition for his leadership, business & civic contributions, including:



• Serving his third term as Chairman of the International Association of Movers, an organization representing 2,000+ companies in more than 170 countries



• Overseeing moving-industry QA/QC as a member of the Board of Directors for the not-for-profit American Moving & Storage Association—which safeguards moving consumers—and serving on that organization’s Government Traffic Committee



• Lending his expertise to the newly formed Personal Property Executive Working Group created by the U.S. Transportation Command, which annually handles 400,000 Department of Defense relocations



Helenthal also is a storyteller willing to share his viewpoints and ideas across all industries, as evidenced by his LinkedIn POV articles, including those addressing COVID-19.



Giving back

An ardent proponent of Move For Hunger, Helenthal has dedicated much of his energies to raising money to eliminate U.S. food insecurity. He and his daughter, Lauren, set a Move For Hunger fundraising record by generating $6,700+ in donations during the 2016 Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicago Half Marathon.



In addition, Helenthal believes in supporting the inclusion-intensive mission of Aspire, an organization providing pioneering services to children and adults with developmental disabilities. Most recently, Helenthal was key in locating and delivering 350 COVID-19 protective masks for Aspire when they urgently needed them to continue functioning safely.



He initiated National Van Lines’ generous volunteer time-off policy that allows NVL employees to donate their time and energy to charities during normal workday hours—without sacrificing any of their earnings.



The power of one

Helenthal assumed his Chairman & CEO position in January 2020, after serving seven years as the company’s President & COO. Starting with National Van Lines 26 years ago, he was vice president of agency services for sister company, National Forwarding Co., and manager of that company’s Total Quality Assurance Program.



When Helenthal started as a one-man department at National Van Lines, roughly 20 people worked in his division. During his 18 years in that sector, the division grew to nearly 70 employees. Throughout his tenure, National Van Lines has set (and broken) sales records; one division even tripled its sales.



He states his philosophy succinctly (just don’t call it a mission statement): “I’m not a fan of mission statements. You shouldn’t need a mission statement to do right by your employees or right by your customers. Your commitment to doing the right thing is evident in your actions and that becomes part of the DNA of the company.”



National Van Lines invites you to join the July 23 C-Suite of the Year Virtual Recognition Webcast. Registration is free.



About National Van Lines

Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.



History

Gerry Clark

708-356-5231



www.nationalvanlines.com



