Defense Strategies Institute

Press Release

Roosevelt Strategic Council and Defense Strategies Institute Commitment to Equal Opportunity, Diversity, & Inclusion


Hoboken, NJ, July 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The following is a statement from Roosevelt Strategic Council and Defense Strategies Institute:

Collaboration, innovation, and advancement are not possible without diversity and inclusion.

At Roosevelt Strategic Council and Defense Strategies Institute we recognize our unique place in fostering dialogue which extends well beyond our events. Our corporate culture is a result of acknowledging that our customers and partners come from all walks of life and so do we.

We are committed to ensuring that our programs continue to include perspectives of persons who are not only leaders within their respective industries but adding the voices of the underserved, overlooked, and historically marginalized groups. Celebrating the diversity of life experience leads to stronger partnerships and better outcomes for all industries. To that end, Roosevelt Strategic Council and Defense Strategies Institute remain dedicated to organizing programs which reflect the viewpoints of traditional voices alongside emerging leaders from sidelined groups.

All organizations should know when they partner, attend, or sponsor a Roosevelt Strategic Council or Defense Strategies Institute program that they are participating in a forum sensitive to a commitment of showing respect for all and encouraging open collaboration and communication.
Contact Information
Roosevelt Strategic Council d/b/a Defense Strategies Institute
Luis Hernandez
201.918.3478
Contact
rscouncil.org

