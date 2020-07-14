Roosevelt Strategic Council and Defense Strategies Institute Commitment to Equal Opportunity, Diversity, & Inclusion

Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Hoboken, NJ, July 14, 2020



Collaboration, innovation, and advancement are not possible without diversity and inclusion.



At Roosevelt Strategic Council and Defense Strategies Institute we recognize our unique place in fostering dialogue which extends well beyond our events. Our corporate culture is a result of acknowledging that our customers and partners come from all walks of life and so do we.



We are committed to ensuring that our programs continue to include perspectives of persons who are not only leaders within their respective industries but adding the voices of the underserved, overlooked, and historically marginalized groups. Celebrating the diversity of life experience leads to stronger partnerships and better outcomes for all industries. To that end, Roosevelt Strategic Council and Defense Strategies Institute remain dedicated to organizing programs which reflect the viewpoints of traditional voices alongside emerging leaders from sidelined groups.



Contact Information Roosevelt Strategic Council d/b/a Defense Strategies Institute

Luis Hernandez

201.918.3478



rscouncil.org



