Lori Ann Lange, Chair, Government Contracts Practice, Peckar & Abramson to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Emerging Trends in DoD’s CMMC Requirements Live Webcast

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Lori Ann Lange, Chair, Government Contracts Practice, Peckar & Abramson will speak at its webcast entitled, “Getting Ready for the DoD’s CMMC Requirements: How to Prepare for Compliance.” This event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm ET.

About Lori Ann Lange



Lori Ann Lange is Chair of Peckar & Abramson’s Government Contracts practice and a Partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. Ms. Lange specializes in government contracts law, construction law, and corporate compliance counseling. She represents a range of government contractors, including construction contractors, defense contractors, informational technology contractors and service contractors. Ms. Lange assists government contractors in all aspects of contracting with the federal government, including FAR requirements, bid protests, size protests, claims and disputes, small business programs, the Buy American Act, the False Claims Act, and corporate compliance. She has extensive experience with the review and interpretation of solicitations, and the drafting and negotiation of prime contracts, subcontracts, joint venture agreements and teaming agreements. She also provides advice on government contract compliance requirements, assists in constructing and implementing mandatory compliance programs, provides ethics training, and performs compliance audits.



About Peckar & Abramson



Long known for leadership and innovation in construction law, Peckar & Abramson’s Results First(SM) approach extends to a broad array of legal services - all delivered with a commitment to efficiency, value and client service since 1978. Now, with more than 115 attorneys in ten U.S. offices and affiliations around the globe, our capabilities extend farther and deeper than ever. Our experience in the courtroom and in dispute resolution, coupled with our ability to provide genuinely insightful legal advice and commercial representation, help a wide range of clients maximize opportunities, meet challenges, solve problems and manage risk.



Abstract



Starting this year, every U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contractor and subcontractor will have to secure a third-party certification under the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework. Released last January 30, 2020, the upgraded cybersecurity qualifications were created to prevent cyberattacks in the supply chain.



The DoD will begin implementing CMMC’s updated certification later this year, so contractors should already start preparing for it.



In this Live Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will help DoD contractors and concerned practitioners understand the crucial elements of the new CMMC requirements. They will also provide the best strategies in assessing compliance level and cyber weaknesses which contractors will need to address.



Key topics include:



-Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Requirements

-CMMC Implications for Contractors

-Addressing Potential Legal Issues

-Best Compliance Practices

-What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group



