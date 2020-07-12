Operation Food Search Holds 10th Annual Shop Out Hunger Day

Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Summertime food drive to help alleviate the area's food insecurity.

St. Louis, MO, July 12, 2020



Volunteers will be staffed outside of approximately 100 locally owned grocery stores – including Schnucks and Straub’s – collecting non-perishable food items and donations that will stay in each store’s community. OFS is teaming up with numerous community partners including the Community Council of St. Charles, Jefferson County Hunger Task Force, and Franklin County Hunger Task Force.



“The current climate makes this year’s annual food drive more crucial than ever before,” said Operation Food Search Executive Director Kristen Wild. “We are extremely fortunate to have the support of our grocery and community partners, particularly during the summertime when food donations are typically low.”



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food. The agency helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.



Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



