Dr Harshvardhan Launches White Paper for Policymakers, Designs Path for Economic Revival

A white paper to help policy makers make technology-intervention driven policies on the economic revival of India was launched by the Minister of Science and Technology in the Government of India.

“The document proposed by Technology Information Forecasting & Assessment Council outlines the technology impetus & policy imperatives required to revive & spearhead our economy. The road to national economic recovery would traverse through measures like policy support to unconventional strategies, leveraging into new international partnerships in important sectors of Agriculture, Electronics, Health, ICT and Manufacturing and providing new technology stimulus,” informed Dr Harshvardhan about the paper.



Prof Pradeep Srivastava, Executive Director, TIFAC informed that the paper is meant for the policymakers of the Government of India and for the public, to prepare the ground for recovery using self-reliance as the new mantra. Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, said in his message about the paper, "The White Paper presents a compelling map of high priority sectors, technologies, and strategies to fuel growth in the time of COVID-19 and immediately beyond. The sector-wise reports being worked on currently will also be an invaluable resource in defining the opportunities even more sharply."



The paper is submitted to policymakers across various levels of governments. It focuses on capturing sector-specific strengths and identifies areas that can help grow these sectors during the current times. The recommendations are designed to create policies for Atmanirbhar Bharat, with use of new age technologies specially designed for the said sectors. Policy and technology interventions are also suggested to take India on the path of economic revival. The paper has focused on healthcare, machinery, ICT, agriculture, manufacturing, and electronics, as the critical sectors that need impetus driven by technology and related finance.



