Posse Receives Grant from Willis Towers Watson to Support Its Programs Nationwide

The Posse Foundation has announced it received a grant of $110,000 in February 2020 from Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company. The grant supports Posse Scholars across 10 program sites nationwide through the Posse Veterans Program. Combined with the company’s past support for the program, this grant establishes Willis Towers Watson as a lead corporate sponsor of The Posse Foundation.

“We are incredibly grateful to Willis Towers Watson for this generous grant and love that it specifically supports each of our 10 cities and our veterans initiative,” said Posse President and Founder, Deborah Bial.



“We greatly admire Posse’s mission for developing a network of young leaders that represent the diversity of our society,” said John Haley, chief executive officer, Willis Towers Watson. “Empowering future influential diversity leaders - ones who will make a difference in whatever purpose they choose - is an essential way to engender broader thinking and innovation in the workforce, which benefits us all. Our relationship with Posse has also inspired many of our own colleagues who now support Posse students through volunteering, mentoring and workshops.”



Posse was founded in New York City in 1989, inspired by a student who said, “I never would have dropped out of college if I’d had my Posse with me.” Today, the foundation partners with 57 top colleges and universities to recruit groups of students - or Posses - from 10 major U.S. cities and metropolitan areas: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Orleans, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. The organization also recruits post-9/11 U.S. veterans from across the country through the Posse Veterans Program. Posse Scholars receive training prior to matriculating on campus and mentoring once enrolled.



Willis Towers Watson has been involved with multiple Posse sites through employee volunteering and providing space pro bono for Posse program activities. Willis Towers Watson supports the Posse Career Program as a national career partner, recruiting Posse Scholars and alumni for internships and full-time positions at the company.



About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving in more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.



About The Posse Foundation

Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained 9,966 students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students -many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes - have received a total of $1.5 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams - Posses - of 10 students. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90% and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.



Rassan Salandy

212-405-1691



possefoundation.org



