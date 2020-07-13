AlignAcademy.com Launches Distribution of New Book for Business Professionals

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AlignAcademy.com Press Release

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, how can we help ourselves improve our core life skill?

For further information or additional comments, please contact Engr Winston C. Ikekeonwu +234 803 2219 627 or email winston@alignacademy.com. Jos, Nigeria, July 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AlignAcademy.com has officially launched the distribution of a new book, "Finding Practical Solutions: 5 Project Management Secrets that Can Save Your Life" within sub-Saharan Africa. This was announced in a statement released in Jos by the director of AlignAcademy.com's Young Entrepreneurs Club, Engr. Winston C Ikekeonwu.The new book, written by Engr. Winston C. Ikekeonwu, contains practical advice to help professionals of all ages to successfully find ways to develop their natural ability to solve their problems - without making costly mistakes. This easy-to-use, interactive guide will help business professionals understand the important questions to ask to make better decisions both at home and at work. The book also offers answers to frequently asked questions about several peculiar challenges that usually confront people who want to make positive changes to their situation, while giving some insight into the importance of mental health."Depression kills more people than COVID-19," according to the author, Engr. Winston C. Ikekeonwu, a PMI-certified Project Management Professional with over two decades of management experience across industries as varied as real estate, IT, manufacturing, entertainment and financial services. "According to the World Health Organization, in the last 45 years, global suicide rates have increased by 60%, with about 800,000 people ending their lives every year - which breaks down to 1 suicide every 40 seconds. The WHO further puts suicide among the top 3 causes of death among males and females aged between 15-44. Reports from Suicide.org show that untreated depression is a leading cause of suicide. Empowering people to make better decision in times of stress is more than just a handy management skill; it can literally save lives."Ikekeonwu continued: "A key reason why I wrote this book is because I believe no one should ever have to end his life by thinking there are no options. The human race is naturally wired to solve problems; we wouldn't be here if we couldn't figure out solutions. Sadly, not many of us are taught how to make the best use of our innate problem-solving skills to improve our lives. With this book, I want to give people who are ready for personal growth the practical skills they need to build successful lives"Readers who are interested in finding out how to make the best use of their problem-solving skills should pick up a copy of the book "Finding Practical Solutions: 5 Project Management Secrets that Can Save Your Life" at leading bookstores near them.To get free information on how you could be a part of the AlignAcademy Young Entrepreneurs Club's mission to help more families, please visit www.alignacademy.com today.The Young Entrepreneurs Club of AlignAcademy helps small businesses & start-ups grow by connecting them with the resources they need to make a positive impact in their community.For further information or additional comments, please contact Engr Winston C. Ikekeonwu +234 803 2219 627 or email winston@alignacademy.com. Contact Information AlignAcademy.com

