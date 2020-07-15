Press Releases RAMPF Press Release

Receive press releases from RAMPF: By Email RSS Feeds: Rudolf Rampf Foundation – 7,000 Euros for Grafenberg’s Youth

Promotion of sport, music, culture and tradition.

Grafenberg, Germany, July 15, 2020 --(



"I am very happy that the foundation was again able to hand over a substantial grant to the clubs in Grafenberg this year. Their commitment to young people is exemplary and strengthens our community. In particular, I would like to thank all of the volunteers for their tireless efforts. I now hope that the restrictions relating to the corona virus can be lifted further and that we can get back together again in the clubs – in full compliance with the respective safety measures, of course.” -Rudolf Rampf



The funding was awarded for 2020 as follows:



- TSV Grafenberg, soccer: 1,000 euros

- TSV Grafenberg, karate: 500 euros

- Grafenberg Tennis Club: 1,500 euros

- Grafenberg Music Association: 1,000 euros

- Grafenberg Harmonica Orchestra: 1,500 euros

- Swabian Alb Association Grafenberg: 300 euros

- Grafenberg Music School Grant for Metzingen: 1,200 euros



Personnel change in the advisory board



In May of this year, the Rudolf Rampf Foundation's advisory board held elections. The mayor of Grafenberg, Volker Brodbeck, was appointed to succeed Annette Bauer, the former mayor of Grafenberg.



The Rudolf Rampf Foundation was founded in 2001 to support young people in Grafenberg on a non-profit basis. In particular, the musical education of young people in music clubs, sports clubs, and general youth work in the municipality of Grafenberg are supported. Funds generated from the foundation capital is channeled into the youth work of local clubs and the community, and into projects that benefit young people. Grafenberg, Germany, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Rudolf Rampf Foundation for the advancement of young people in Grafenberg will award funding of a total of 7,000 euros to local associations in 2020."I am very happy that the foundation was again able to hand over a substantial grant to the clubs in Grafenberg this year. Their commitment to young people is exemplary and strengthens our community. In particular, I would like to thank all of the volunteers for their tireless efforts. I now hope that the restrictions relating to the corona virus can be lifted further and that we can get back together again in the clubs – in full compliance with the respective safety measures, of course.” -Rudolf RampfThe funding was awarded for 2020 as follows:- TSV Grafenberg, soccer: 1,000 euros- TSV Grafenberg, karate: 500 euros- Grafenberg Tennis Club: 1,500 euros- Grafenberg Music Association: 1,000 euros- Grafenberg Harmonica Orchestra: 1,500 euros- Swabian Alb Association Grafenberg: 300 euros- Grafenberg Music School Grant for Metzingen: 1,200 eurosPersonnel change in the advisory boardIn May of this year, the Rudolf Rampf Foundation's advisory board held elections. The mayor of Grafenberg, Volker Brodbeck, was appointed to succeed Annette Bauer, the former mayor of Grafenberg.The Rudolf Rampf Foundation was founded in 2001 to support young people in Grafenberg on a non-profit basis. In particular, the musical education of young people in music clubs, sports clubs, and general youth work in the municipality of Grafenberg are supported. Funds generated from the foundation capital is channeled into the youth work of local clubs and the community, and into projects that benefit young people. Contact Information RAMPF Group

Benjamin Schicker

+49.7123.9342-0



www.rampf-group.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RAMPF