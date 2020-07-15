Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MDT Software Press Release

Receive press releases from MDT Software: By Email RSS Feeds: New Release of AutoSave for System Platform Supports AVEVA System Platform 2020 and Simplifies Deployment Requirements

AutoSave for System Platform is an AVEVA Endorsed Technology Partner Product providing object-level change management for AVEVA System Platform. The latest release of this product supports System Platform 2020. When paired with the System Platform 2020 product, A4SP v5.0 runs without the need for an AVEVA DevStudio environment running on the GR node and no longer requires an additional GRAccess license to run. These enhancements provide unprecedented flexibility for customers.

Alpharetta, GA, July 15, 2020 --(



When paired with the System Platform 2020 product, A4SP v5.0 runs without the need for an AVEVA Development Studio (DevStudio) environment running on the GR node and no longer requires an additional GRAccess license to run. These enhancements provide unprecedented flexibility for customers. Now, customer environments where the DevStudio is on a laptop or remote node, are supported. Customers and system integrators are also better protected when development is outsourced. Customers can track changes and integrators have complete revision history on any runtime node.



AutoSave for System Platform supports AVEVA System Platform by providing change management for objects including graphics, templates, instances, and more. It enables users to:



Remove Undesired Changes: The key to “undoing” an undesirable program change is to maintain a history of all revisions. With A4SP users can access and restore prior copies of objects which is essential in restoring plant applications quickly and correctly.



Detect Object Associations and Differences in Versions: A4SP provides the ability to see how one object is associated with others and to compare any two versions of an object with detailed identification of changes.



Validate Changes between Production and Dev/QA Galaxies: Identify every update between a production galaxy and an updated version preparing for release. This provides assurance that only known changes are deployed in production.



Restore Object Changes Following a Galaxy Restoration: If a Galaxy becomes corrupted and must be restored from a backup, A4SP can provide object updates that occurred between the backup and the event.



All features of A4SP v4.0, just released in February 2020, have been carried forward into v5.0, including support for object-to-object compare, object compare between Galaxies, Galaxy summary compare and more.



“AutoSave for System Platform allows engineers to manage and retrieve versioned objects, templates, and instances in System Platform. This assures a high level of integrity for System Platform applications while lowering life-cycle maintenance costs,” said Mike Aldridge, Principal Business Development Manager, Partner Group, AVEVA. “In addition, the latest release has a more financially attractive license model for most medium, large and multi-Galaxy System Platform customers, and more flexibility around DevStudio to cater to a wider range of customer situations.”



Go to the AutoSave for System Platform Demonstration Tool at autosave4systemplatform.com to experience the features of the product in a self-directed format that enables them to see how the products works and its benefits. This product site also provides access to a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) and an easy way to ask additional questions. Alpharetta, GA, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MDT Software, the world leader in change management solutions for automated manufacturing assets, today announced the release of AutoSave for System Platform (A4SP) version 5.00. AutoSave for System Platform is an AVEVA Endorsed Technology Partner Product providing object-level change management for AVEVA System Platform. The latest release of this product supports System Platform 2020.When paired with the System Platform 2020 product, A4SP v5.0 runs without the need for an AVEVA Development Studio (DevStudio) environment running on the GR node and no longer requires an additional GRAccess license to run. These enhancements provide unprecedented flexibility for customers. Now, customer environments where the DevStudio is on a laptop or remote node, are supported. Customers and system integrators are also better protected when development is outsourced. Customers can track changes and integrators have complete revision history on any runtime node.AutoSave for System Platform supports AVEVA System Platform by providing change management for objects including graphics, templates, instances, and more. It enables users to:Remove Undesired Changes: The key to “undoing” an undesirable program change is to maintain a history of all revisions. With A4SP users can access and restore prior copies of objects which is essential in restoring plant applications quickly and correctly.Detect Object Associations and Differences in Versions: A4SP provides the ability to see how one object is associated with others and to compare any two versions of an object with detailed identification of changes.Validate Changes between Production and Dev/QA Galaxies: Identify every update between a production galaxy and an updated version preparing for release. This provides assurance that only known changes are deployed in production.Restore Object Changes Following a Galaxy Restoration: If a Galaxy becomes corrupted and must be restored from a backup, A4SP can provide object updates that occurred between the backup and the event.All features of A4SP v4.0, just released in February 2020, have been carried forward into v5.0, including support for object-to-object compare, object compare between Galaxies, Galaxy summary compare and more.“AutoSave for System Platform allows engineers to manage and retrieve versioned objects, templates, and instances in System Platform. This assures a high level of integrity for System Platform applications while lowering life-cycle maintenance costs,” said Mike Aldridge, Principal Business Development Manager, Partner Group, AVEVA. “In addition, the latest release has a more financially attractive license model for most medium, large and multi-Galaxy System Platform customers, and more flexibility around DevStudio to cater to a wider range of customer situations.”Go to the AutoSave for System Platform Demonstration Tool at autosave4systemplatform.com to experience the features of the product in a self-directed format that enables them to see how the products works and its benefits. This product site also provides access to a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) and an easy way to ask additional questions. Contact Information MDT Software

Michelle Meyer

678-297-1016



www.mdt-software.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MDT Software Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend