Milrem Robotics to Discuss Vehicle Developments for Future Armoured Vehicles CEE 2020

SMi reports: Milrem Robotics will provide detailed discussions on Vehicle Developments for the Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe conference taking place in October.

Budapest, Hungary, July 15, 2020 --(



Interested parties that register until the 28th August can save £200 with the Early Bird rate: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom9



With unmanned capabilities continuing to grow as a vital requirement for future armoured systems, Milrem Robotics has recently designed and launched the "Type-X" used to bolster and support the combat capability of mechanized units. "The main functions of unmanned fighting machines are to secure convoys and protect the perimeters or bases. The Type-X, armed with CPWS, can be positioned either in front of and behind a convoy, giving the unit additional observation and firepower.



With a rapidly developing market and a growing strategic importance in the region, this two-day event will provide attendees the perfect platform to exhibit and explore advancing technologies with those shaping next generation capabilities.



SMi Group are proud to have Milrem Robotics as a sponsor for this year’s event, where they will be providing a technical presentation on the armoured vehicle platforms, systems and updates available to allied nations in the Central and Eastern European region and beyond.



Established in 2013, Milrem Robotics has established itself as one of the market leading companies in the field of unmanned armoured systems, chiefly with regards to the THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles. This unmanned system is a multi-mission platform that can be used for a wide variety of defence applications including transportation, surveillance and reconnaissance, force multiplier etc.

2020’s conference will also feature presentations from leading regional nations such as Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Slovenia, Poland and Romania.



To register and for the full agenda and speaker line up, please visit http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom9



Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2020

12th – 13th October 2020

Czech Republic, Prague

Proudly sponsored by:

Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall Defence

Sponsors & Exhibitors: General Dynamics, Milrem Robotics



To sponsor or exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0)207 827 6748



Register online or contact James Hitchen for delegate registration enquiries on +44 (0) 207 827 6054



About SMi Group:

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom9



