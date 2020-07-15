New Details on Speakers Attending Air Mission Planning and Support 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Key profiles announced to attend this year’s Air Mission Planning & Support conference in October 2020

London, United Kingdom, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi's 11th annual Air Mission Planning and Support meeting will be held on the 6th – 7th October in London. Delegates will hear insight from key military figures from across the world as they prepare to deliver their keynote presentations about their experience in air mission planning.Key profiles attending the Air Mission Planning & Support 2020:• Group Captain James Beck, Station Commander, RAF Marham, Royal Air Force• Brigadier General Pilot Ireneusz Nowak, 2nd Tactical Air Wing, Commander, Polish Air Force• Colonel Mark Lachapelle, Commander, 22 Wing, Royal Canadian Air Force• Colonel Carl-Fredrik Edstrom, Chief of Operations, Swedish Air Force• Colonel Bruno Paupy, Deputy Chief, Plans Division, French Air Force• Colonel Antonio Vivolo, Air Staff, Plans and Transformation Office, Section Head Air Cap, Italian Air Force• Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Cornine, Branch Chief, HQ ACC/A3C, US Air Force• Lieutenant Colonel Timor Balla, Chief of INTEL, 86th Szolnok Helicopter Base, Hungarian Defence Force• Lieutenant Colonel Didier Di Giovanni, Air C4ISR/MQ-9B Project Officer, Belgian Air Force• Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Jones, Program Manager, DARPA, US DoDInterested parties register and learn more by downloading the brochure at: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom11The Air mission planning and support conference will give delegates an opportunity to interact and learn from senior military personnel. Attend Air Mission Planning and Support and take advantage of 5+ hours of dedicated networking with established attendees such as the Italian Air Force, French Air Force, US Air Force.Snapshots for some vital conference features for 2020:• Examine the latest developments in air mission planning, with a renewed focus on data management covering fast-jet, rotary and heavy lift perspectives from advanced tactical simulators all the way to the operator's view• Listen to and learn from a global panel of speakers, discussing a wide variety of topics including fifth-generation integration, multi-domain command and control, data-management considerations and many more. The two-day meeting boasts strong international support, hosting key decision makers from air forces representing, the UK, USA, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, Sweden and more!• Engage with key senior leaders, strategic planners and operators, from host nation, and international air forces from around the world• Network with senior personnel as leading military, government, and industry officials come together to discuss the future challenges, technologies and solutions for air forces across NATO.Registrations placed by the 28th August will have access to the early bird discount and save £200: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom11Air Mission Planning and Support6th – 7th October 2020St James' Court, Buckingham Gate, London, UKSponsored by:Lead Sponsor: BAE SystemsSponsors & Exhibitors: Airbus, ThinkLogicalFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

