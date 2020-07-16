A. Mark Fendrick, M.D., Appointed to HealthCorum's Advisory Board

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthCorum Press Release

A leader of the value-based healthcare movement, Dr. Fendrick brings his expertise to propel HealthCorum forward.

HealthCorum has just announced the addition of A. Mark Fendrick, M.D., to its advisory board, furthering their mission of helping organizations maintain healthcare quality while improving profitability. Fendrick joins former Chief Medical Officer of Premera Blue Cross Dr. Roki Chauhan, along with industry experts Cathy Eddy, U.N. Amighi, and Tracey Dodenhoff.

Dr. Fendrick is a Professor of Internal Medicine in the School of Medicine and a Professor of Health Management and Policy in the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan. He conceptualized and coined the term Value-Based Insurance Design (V-BID) and currently directs the V-BID Center at the University of Michigan, the leading advocate for development, implementation, and evaluation of innovative health benefit plans. Dr. Fendrick has also authored over 250 articles and book chapters and has received numerous awards for the creation and implementation of value-based insurance design. His perspective and understanding of clinical and economic issues have fostered collaborations with numerous government agencies, health plans, professional societies, and health care companies.

"Mark is a true pioneer when it comes to examining how clinician payment and consumer engagement initiatives impact access to care, quality of care, and health care costs overall," said Murat Alpman, co-founder and CIO of HealthCorum. "We are absolutely delighted to have Dr. Fendrick join the team. He has specialized experience to help further our work on reducing wasteful spending while driving health care that is both of high-value and clinically necessary for patients."

HealthCorum has developed a first-of-its-kind technology which employs artificial intelligence to analyze health claims data and detect patterns of care that are not in line with industry best-practices. These results serve as the foundation for a comprehensive score creation process, ultimately allowing organizations to gauge cost-efficiency and view a true "apples-to-apples" comparison of providers nationwide.

"Everyone agrees there is a enough money in the US Health Care System, but we often spend it on the wrong services, in the wrong places," said Dr. Fendrick. I'm excited to collaborate with HealthCorum, whose innovative technology identifies expenditures on wasteful services and can create 'headroom' for additional investment for care that has been proven to improve the health of individuals and populations."

Dr. Fendrick received a bachelor's degree in economics and chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania and his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Pennsylvania where he was a fellow in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholars Program.

About HealthCorum

HealthCorum is uniquely focused on eliminating low-value healthcare spending that currently exceeds $1 trillion annually here in the US. While existing efforts that focus on clinical edits, audits and recovery have shown returns - they only look at a fraction of total spending. Improving risk management can help organizations maintain care quality and improve profitability in an ever-changing environment, which is why HealthCorum has developed technology to identify and reduce the delivery of low-value care. HealthCorum is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

