ThrivePass acquires Bern Insurance’s TPA services

ThrivePass announced that it had completed acquisition of the pre-tax TPA services of Bern & Pugh, Inc. DBA Bern Insurance. Bern Insurance has been serving the Great Falls, MT community for over 24 years.

As Gene Bern, President of Bern Insurance, looked to consolidate the service offering of Bern Insurance, it was important to choose a partner that would offer an enhanced benefits experience without sacrificing the personal touch and hometown feel Bern clients had come to expect. ThrivePass was a perfect fit, having successfully closed multiple acquisitions of third-party benefits administrators (TPAs) and mirroring Bern’s client-focused approach.



The acquisition of the Bern Insurance portfolio provides a strategic opportunity for ThrivePass, the current pre-tax TPA clients of Bern Insurance, and the hundreds of employees actively enrolled in pre-tax benefits. For ThrivePass COO Ryan Tacke, Great Falls native and graduate of C.M. Russell High School, it’s also a chance to lend his expertise to longstanding staples of the community.



ThrivePass CEO and co-founder, Andreas Deptolla, is just as excited to have expanded the holistic benefits suite to Montana. “I am excited for our partnership with the Bern Insurance agency,” Depotlla said. “We are looking forward to continue the personal service to our mutual clients while now also offering a broader benefit offering including COBRA services.”



ThrivePass’ Benefits Suite is an all-encompassing platform dedicated to the entire employee lifecycle, boasting a comprehensive program including benefits enrollment, learning and development applications, and the Thrive Account, all designed to keep employees engaged and healthy throughout their tenure. More recently, ThrivePass has been lauded for its proactive response to COVID-19, expanding the product suite and tailoring offerings to support businesses and employees alike as the community at large navigates these uncertain times.



ThrivePass is proud to work with a diverse employer group, partnering with hospital unions, local municipalities, household names such as Dropbox and Xcel Energy, global thought leaders and everyone in between to provide personalized and meaningful employee experiences.



