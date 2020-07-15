DataCrunch Lab Awarded Navy SBIR Grant to Improve Resiliency of Fragile, Remote Systems

Press Releases DataCrunch Lab, LLC Press Release

DataCrunch Lab has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant by the Department of the Navy (DoN) to develop an integrated data environment to monitor and maintain systems in fragile, remote environments.

“We are honored to receive this SBIR grant,” said Zeydy Ortiz, Ph. D., CEO of DataCrunch Lab. “Our goal is to improve resiliency by augmenting the capability of decision makers in effectively assessing the situation and determining the best way to respond to disruptions,” added Dr. Ortiz.



DataCrunch Lab will be developing an edge analytics platform to assist logistics personnel in getting the right information, communicating the information to the right people, determining the best response, and delivering that response. The platform would aggregate data from different sources – sensors, field reports, maintenance records, etc. – to assess the status of the systems. Currently, issues in these fragile, remote systems are only detected during routine inspection or maintenance. The innovation is focused on identifying anomalies at the remote site and communicating the relevant contextual information needed to quickly plan, service and maintain the remote systems.



DataCrunch Lab will be leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to quantify the current status of the systems as well as their logistic and maintenance needs. The innovation is expected to deliver a number of tangible benefits over existing approaches: improved resiliency, increased agility to respond to various conditions, and maximize operational availability.



DataCrunch Lab has a history of innovation. Their digital assistant project to increase visibility into real-time production and plant operations was the grand prize winner of the GE Brilliant Hacks competition. The project was also recognized as “Highest Potential Value for Manufacturers.” DataCrunch Lab also participated in the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce HOTTovation program.



About DataCrunch Lab

Rob Montalvo

919-694-3522



datacrunchlab.com

rmontalvo@datacrunchlab.com



