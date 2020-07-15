Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates to National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis

Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Maplewood, MO, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Saint Louis Closet Co. is proud to announce their latest donation of $3,508 for National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis (NCJWSTL). Made through Saint Louis Closet Co.’s giveback initiative Closets for a Cause, this donation comes from a percentage of gross sales made throughout June.So far in 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated a total of $12,870 to multiple local nonprofits, which also includes Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, and Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis.Founded in 1895, NCJWSTL started the first free milk program in public schools and continues to serve children’s needs today. Their community service programs reach almost 17,000 people in St. Louis each year. These are designed to meet needs identified by the community they mean to serve.Funds will be contributed towards the nonprofit’s Back to School! Store, which is one of their longest running community service projects. For over 20 years, BTSS has provided more than 20,000 underserved elementary-aged students with the tools they need to go to school and stay there throughout the year.Each month, a new charity is being selected for this dynamic effort. July’s selection is SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.About Saint Louis Closet Co.Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Contact Information Saint Louis Closet Co.

Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



